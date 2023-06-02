Harry Sharp signs new Dundee deal after securing return to ‘the league where we belong’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Sharp has become the latest player to commit his future to Dundee, penning a new two-year deal at Dens Park.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper “can’t wait to get started again” after being part of the group that won the Championship and a return to top-flight football.

Sharp came through the youth system at Dens and made his first-team debut in 2019 and is the sixth player signed up to manager Tony Docherty’s squad for next season.

Sharp told the club’s official website: “I’m very pleased to have extended my contract for another two years with this great club.

“I thoroughly enjoyed last season and some of the memories that we made as a squad are memories that will last forever – and now I can’t wait to be back playing in the league we belong.

Sharp extends stay! Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce that Harrison Sharp has signed a new two year deal at the club. Read the full announcement on the club's website.https://t.co/tHDrUzuKQG #thedee pic.twitter.com/2l992q6Wdv — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 2, 2023

“I hope the fans are as great in the upcoming seasons as they were during last season. I can’t wait to get started again and meet the new team.”

Earlier in the day the club announced that defender Lee Ashcroft had also signed a new two-year deal.