Perth and Kinross parents warned as ‘intoxicated’ kids hospitalised by slushy drinks

Parents in Perth and Kinross are being warned after national reports of kids being hospitalised after consuming too many slushy drinks.

The council says it has been alerted by Food Standards Scotland about a rise in youngsters having to be admitted with “symptoms similar to intoxication” after drinking the popular products.

Problems are said to arise when a child drinks too many slushies in a short space of time.

The locations of these cases has not been confirmed but both Perth and Kinross Council and NHS Tayside told The Courier it was not aware of incidents locally.

Children ‘intoxicated’ by slushy drinks

A statement posted by the local authority said: “We’ve been alerted by Food Standards Scotland to some cases where children have been admitted to hospital with symptoms similar to intoxication after consuming large quantities of slush drinks in a short space of time.

“This has been linked to the glycerol in the drinks, which stops them freezing completely, making them slushy.

“It is recommended that children (especially those under the age of 3) do not consume more than one of these drinks within an hour and the temptation of unlimited refills should be avoided.”

Stuart McAdam, head of incidents at Food Standards Scotland, said: “Glycerol (E422) is a key ingredient used in the production of slush ice drinks, having the function of maintaining the slush properties, to prevent the liquid freezing solid.

“Although glycerol is generally of low toxicity, there are concerns about the effect on young children when large quantities are consumed over a short period of time.

“FSS is aware of two children, in Edinburgh and Lanarkshire, who became unwell after consuming excessive slush ice drinks.

“Both children required hospitalisation and presented with symptoms consistent with glycerol intoxication.

“We are working with UK Trade Associations that represent the soft drinks industry and a wide variety of stakeholders to better understand the levels of glycerol used across the sector.”