Broughty Ferry playpark splash pool to open this summer

Kids will be able to enjoy the splash pool at Broughty Ferry this summer after the popular attraction was repaired.

The water feature at Castle Green playpark has been largely out of action for the last four years.

It had been due to reopen in August 2021, but water damage during heavy flooding and rain during the week it was set to open left the facility damaged.

Councillors have now confirmed plans for the splash pool to be in operation during the summer months – though a date has not been confirmed.

Parents have complained over the last two summers about the water being off.

Complaints about condition of Broughty Ferry playpark

In an update on social media, Broughty Ferry councillor Pete Shears confirmed the splash pool had been given a temporary repair.

Meanwhile, he also said a “low-cost, interim” solution is being looked at to ensure the park’s play equipment is fit for use over the summer.

It comes after complaints about the condition of various parts of the park.

Fellow Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “The very popular but ageing splash pool water feature has been plagued with breakdowns in recent years, and although I am glad to be told it will be open this year, there must be very real doubts about how much longer it can last and where replacement funds would come from on such a reduced budget.

“Frankly, officers are doing their level best, but advise that details of what can be accomplished are being worked on and will be revealed in due course – something I will be chasing up.”

Mr Duncan added that people will not visit the area unless what is on offer is “truly worthwhile”.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.