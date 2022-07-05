Kids disappointed as Broughty Ferry splash park remains closed for third summer in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Kids disappointed as Broughty Ferry splash park remains closed for third summer in a row

By Sheanne Mulholland
July 5 2022, 5.32pm Updated: July 5 2022, 5.47pm
Broughty Ferry splash park is still closed.
Kids are ‘disappointed’ as a popular attraction on Broughty Ferry’s seafront remains closed for the third summer holiday in a row.

The splash park at Castle Green has been out of action for nearly three years having closed during the end of summer 2019.

It was due to be reopened last August, however excessive water damage during heavy rain and flooding on the week it was set to reopen left the facility damaged.

Dundee City Council had vowed to repair the splash park but nearly a year later repairs are still to be carried out.

Steph McMahon, 30, from Kirkton, brought her three children Missy, eight, Charlie, six, and George, four to visit the splash pool.

Siblings Charlie, Missy and George McMahon, at Broughty Ferry splash park.

She said: “The kids came down in their swimming costumes and we brought towels because we thought it was on.

“It was their choice, that’s what they wanted to do today. They were like ‘oh’ when they saw it wasn’t on.

“They would’ve loved it, it would’ve been perfect.

“It’s a bit of a pity, I hope they get it back up and running again, it’s things like that the kids really enjoy.”

Steph McMahon with George, Charlie and Missy.

She added “It’s OK to say we can go somewhere like the circus or cinema, but we’re a family of five and those things can end up costing a lot of money.

“We can do those things every couple of weeks but we need other things to do in between and the kids love the park.”

Maureen Cochlan also expected the splash park to be functioning when she visited with her granddaughters Sienna Arnot, 11 and her sister Carmen, seven.

Maureen, 62, from Lochee, said: “I used to bring my oldest granddaughter here and she loved it, it was always really busy.

“The grandkids were disappointed. It’s such a nice park and so close to the beach, we used to come and spend all day here.

Carmen Arnot.

“And you’d go a walk and use the cafes and restaurants to get a bite to eat, so it’s a loss of income for the businesses nearby.”

She added that she used to have family get togethers at the park with her brothers who live in Edinburgh and Aberdeen and their children, because it was such a thriving destination.

The area often attracts visitors from further afield, including Elaine MacKinnon, 60, from Motherwell.

It’s the second time Elaine has brought her 5-year-old grandson Murry Pert to the park, however both were saddened to see the splash pool area was off.

Elaine said: “It’s such a shame, especially in this weather it would have been fabulous.

Murray Pert with his gran, Elaine MacKinnon.

“It’s a nice park, we love it here, but we’d certainly spend more time here if the splash area was open.

“It’s a bit of a waste to have it sitting there and not being utilised.”

Dundee City Council has not committed to a reopening date for the facility.

A spokesman said: “There have been ongoing technical issues with the water feature and we have contacted the maintenance company again in an effort to get it working.”

Broughty Ferry Gala Week organisers hail ‘absolutely brilliant’ response of local community

