Kids disappointed as Broughty Ferry splash park remains closed for third summer in a row

Kids are ‘disappointed’ as a popular attraction on Broughty Ferry’s seafront remains closed for the third summer holiday in a row.

The splash park at Castle Green has been out of action for nearly three years having closed during the end of summer 2019.

It was due to be reopened last August, however excessive water damage during heavy rain and flooding on the week it was set to reopen left the facility damaged.

Dundee City Council had vowed to repair the splash park but nearly a year later repairs are still to be carried out.

Steph McMahon, 30, from Kirkton, brought her three children Missy, eight, Charlie, six, and George, four to visit the splash pool.

She said: “The kids came down in their swimming costumes and we brought towels because we thought it was on.

“It was their choice, that’s what they wanted to do today. They were like ‘oh’ when they saw it wasn’t on.

“They would’ve loved it, it would’ve been perfect.

“It’s a bit of a pity, I hope they get it back up and running again, it’s things like that the kids really enjoy.”

She added “It’s OK to say we can go somewhere like the circus or cinema, but we’re a family of five and those things can end up costing a lot of money.

“We can do those things every couple of weeks but we need other things to do in between and the kids love the park.”

Maureen Cochlan also expected the splash park to be functioning when she visited with her granddaughters Sienna Arnot, 11 and her sister Carmen, seven.

Maureen, 62, from Lochee, said: “I used to bring my oldest granddaughter here and she loved it, it was always really busy.

“The grandkids were disappointed. It’s such a nice park and so close to the beach, we used to come and spend all day here.

“And you’d go a walk and use the cafes and restaurants to get a bite to eat, so it’s a loss of income for the businesses nearby.”

She added that she used to have family get togethers at the park with her brothers who live in Edinburgh and Aberdeen and their children, because it was such a thriving destination.

The area often attracts visitors from further afield, including Elaine MacKinnon, 60, from Motherwell.

It’s the second time Elaine has brought her 5-year-old grandson Murry Pert to the park, however both were saddened to see the splash pool area was off.

Elaine said: “It’s such a shame, especially in this weather it would have been fabulous.

“It’s a nice park, we love it here, but we’d certainly spend more time here if the splash area was open.

“It’s a bit of a waste to have it sitting there and not being utilised.”

Dundee City Council has not committed to a reopening date for the facility.

A spokesman said: “There have been ongoing technical issues with the water feature and we have contacted the maintenance company again in an effort to get it working.”