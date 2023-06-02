Lee Ashcroft ‘delighted’ to pen new two-year deal at Dundee ahead of Premiership return

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have continued to build a squad for their Premiership return by agreeing a new contract with defender Lee Ashcroft.

The 29-year-old becomes the fifth player to sign up for next season as new manager Tony Docherty prepares for the Premiership.

Ashcroft has signed a two-year deal at Dens Park, following in the footsteps of teammate Cammy Kerr.

New contract for Ashcroft! Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce that Lee Ashcroft has signed a new contract committing to the club till 2025. Read the full announcement on the club's website.https://t.co/juPCWtVaIP #thedee pic.twitter.com/VOQCGMYLQ3 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 2, 2023

Ashcroft told Dundee’s official website: “Delighted to get the deal done, I have loved my three years at the club so far and looking forward to hopefully a successful season in the top division after winning the league last year.”

The former Dunfermline centre-back joined Dundee in 2020 and has gone on to make 97 appearances for the club.

This is Ashcroft’s second promotion to the Premiership with the club after he was part of the 2020/21 team to go up through the play-offs.

This week also saw five members of last season’s Championship-winning squad leave Dens Park after their contracts expired.