Dundee’s Cammy Kerr insists ‘there’s no place I’d rather be’ as he pens new Dens contract

Cammy Kerr has put pen to paper on a new contract at Dundee, extending his stay at the club until 2025.

The 27-year-old is in his testimonial year at Dens Park and has amassed 260 appearances for the club since making his first-team debut in 2014.

His signing marks the start of the Tony Docherty era with the Dark Blues after he was unveiled as the club’s new manager yesterday.

Kerr joins fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron in committing his future to the club for the next two years.

More decisions on player contracts are expected over the coming days with 16 first-team players in the final weeks of their current deals.

‘Dundee till I die’

For Kerr, though, the decision was an easy one to stay with his boyhood club.

He said on the club website: “I am absolutely delighted to sign a contract extension with Dundee Football Club.

“The past year has been a particularly special one for me as it brought along my 250th appearance in my testimonial year and I cannot thank the fans enough for their support in those events!

“To top it all off by winning the league made it extra special – memories to last a lifetime.

“But it’s now time to be better and make more memories that will last a lifetime.

“To represent Dundee Football Club is something I could’ve only dreamed of as a young lad and it fills me with pride every time I pull on the dark blue.

“There is no place I would rather be, Dundee till I die.”