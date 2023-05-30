Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Viral American YouTube family face their fears at Scottish Deer Centre in Fife

The Ohana Adventure has four million subscribers and was shortlisted for a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award this year.

By Claire Warrender
Evee Bennett from the Ohana Adventure holding an owl during her visit to the Scottish Deer Centre.
Evee Bennett holding an owl during her visit. Image: YouTube.

Members of one of YouTube’s most famous families have faced their fears at the Scottish Deer Centre near Cupar.

The Bennett family’s channel, The Ohana Adventure, has more than four million subscribers, who enjoy regular updates on their lives.

Evee Ohana, from The Ohana Adventures, feeds a deer at the Scottish Deer Centre.
Evee Bennett, from The Ohana Adventure, feeds a deer at the Scottish Deer Centre. Image: YouTube.

And their video of feeding deer and bears, holding a snake and go-kart racing at the Fife park was viewed 107,000 times in a day.

Their clips regularly go viral and they were shortlisted in the favourite social media family category at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in March.

Mum and dad Jase and Rachel Bennett, and their six children Klailea, Rykel, Shae, Wyatt, Evee and Cora are from Hawaii but are living in Scotland for a year.

And on Friday, they arrived at the Deer Centre as guests of co-owner David Hamilton.

He said: “They loved it. Absolutely loved it.”

Challenges in return for birthday presents

The latest video by The Ohana Adventure shows the family asking Evee to prove she is ready to be a teenager as she celebrates her 13th birthday.

And she must pass a series of challenges at the Scottish Deer Centre in return for birthday presents.

The presents range from a box of Tunnocks Teacakes to a shopping spree.

And David is seen presenting her with a haggis hat from the Deer Centre shop.

The family said: “We had fun exploring around the Deer Centre.

“Thank you to them for letting us come and film.”

The Ohana Adventure to return with other YouTubers

David said: “It was amazing how many kids in the park recognised them.

“They were there for the whole day. It was great fun to see them enjoying the park and getting them to experience things they’ve never experienced before.

“They’ve got other big YouTubers coming to stay with them in the summer so they’ll definitely be back with them.”

David and business partner Gavin Findlay saved the Scottish Deer Centre from administration in 2021 when they bought it for an undisclosed sum.

They have since embarked on ambitious expansion plans.

And last year they unveiled a 63ft Buccaneer jet bought from Gumtree for £28,000.

