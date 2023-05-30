Ian Murray looking to build Raith Rovers team around Jack Hamilton after lengthy pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray looking to build Raith Rovers team around Jack Hamilton after lengthy pursuit

The Stark's Park boss said the 22-year-old is a "fantastic signing" for the club.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray tried to bring Jack Hamilton to Raith Rovers last season. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray tried to bring Jack Hamilton to Raith Rovers last season. Images: SNS.

A few days ago, Raith Rovers supporters were unsure if they were going to hold on to their manager.

Then, on Monday, it was revealed that Ian Murray would not be taking up the recent vacancy at Dundee and those same Rovers fans’ attention turned to hailing their latest signing.

After the Dens Park club had unveiled Tony Docherty as manager, Raith announced the signing of 22-year-old striker Jack Hamilton for a nominal fee.

Jack Hamilton has signed for Raith Rovers.
Jack Hamilton signed for Raith Rovers. Image: Tony Fimister.

Discussions had been ongoing with the player for around three weeks before the deal was completed and was in no way disrupted by the speculation surrounding the manager.

Long pursuit

Murray also tried to sign the player last season before his loan move to Hartlepool.

“We had a look at it last season, we just couldn’t afford it and he went down to Hartlepool which was a good move for him,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“We looked at it again, they’d changed manager down there and found out what Livingston were thinking.

Jack Hamilton spent six years at Livingston. Image: SNS.

“It was a pretty straightforward deal, to be truthful. Jack was really keen to come to the club. We waited for the season to finish and finalised it.

Building a team

“I think every team in the league would have taken Jack Hamilton for their squad last season.

“It gives us the opportunity to build a team with decent players round about him as well.”

The Rovers boss has long been an admirer of Hamilton, since coming up against the striker while he was on loan at  East Fife.

Jack Hamilton scored 18 times while on loan at East Fife. Image: SNS.

Hamilton found the net 18 times that season, including a double against Murray’s Airdrie.

Out-and-out striker

“It doesn’t guarantee anything but to get a player of his quality and pay a nominal fee shows that if the players are there and willing, we’re happy to push the boat that wee bit further for some,” added Murray.

“I remember him doing really well in League One as well. He was always a threat when he was playing against us.

“Then he stepped up to the Championship and scored goals there.

Jack Hamilton scored 10 times for Arbroath. Image: SNS.

He’s an out-and-out striker, it’s very hard to find them nowadays.

“He reminds me of an old-fashioned striker: he’ll run the channels if you ask him but he likes to do his work when the ball is coming into the box. He has predatory instincts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]