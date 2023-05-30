Ian Murray looking to build Raith Rovers team around Jack Hamilton after lengthy pursuit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A few days ago, Raith Rovers supporters were unsure if they were going to hold on to their manager.

Then, on Monday, it was revealed that Ian Murray would not be taking up the recent vacancy at Dundee and those same Rovers fans’ attention turned to hailing their latest signing.

After the Dens Park club had unveiled Tony Docherty as manager, Raith announced the signing of 22-year-old striker Jack Hamilton for a nominal fee.

Discussions had been ongoing with the player for around three weeks before the deal was completed and was in no way disrupted by the speculation surrounding the manager.

Long pursuit

Murray also tried to sign the player last season before his loan move to Hartlepool.

“We had a look at it last season, we just couldn’t afford it and he went down to Hartlepool which was a good move for him,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“We looked at it again, they’d changed manager down there and found out what Livingston were thinking.

“It was a pretty straightforward deal, to be truthful. Jack was really keen to come to the club. We waited for the season to finish and finalised it.

Building a team

“I think every team in the league would have taken Jack Hamilton for their squad last season.

“It gives us the opportunity to build a team with decent players round about him as well.”

The Rovers boss has long been an admirer of Hamilton, since coming up against the striker while he was on loan at East Fife.

Hamilton found the net 18 times that season, including a double against Murray’s Airdrie.

Out-and-out striker

“It doesn’t guarantee anything but to get a player of his quality and pay a nominal fee shows that if the players are there and willing, we’re happy to push the boat that wee bit further for some,” added Murray.

“I remember him doing really well in League One as well. He was always a threat when he was playing against us.

“Then he stepped up to the Championship and scored goals there.

“He’s an out-and-out striker, it’s very hard to find them nowadays.

“He reminds me of an old-fashioned striker: he’ll run the channels if you ask him but he likes to do his work when the ball is coming into the box. He has predatory instincts.”