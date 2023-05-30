Dundee FC EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray opens up on Raith Rovers ‘transparency’ after talks with Dundee The Stark's Park boss spoke to Courier Sport after being approached about the Dens Park vacancy. By Craig Cairns May 30 2023, 10.42am Share EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray opens up on Raith Rovers ‘transparency’ after talks with Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4434631/exclusive-ian-murray-opens-up-on-raith-rovers-transparency-after-talks-with-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was shortlisted for the Dundee vacancy. Image: SNS. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation