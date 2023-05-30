Pole and points but podium escapes Mitchell in drama-hit Donington Park British GT outing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pole and points but podium escapes Mitchell in drama-hit Donington Park British GT outing

Forfar Lamborghini racer Sandy Mitchell and teammate Shaun Balfe blew the opposition away in qualifying but couldn't convert pole position into their first win of the season.

By Graham Brown
Sandy Mitchell (right) and teammate Shaun Balfe
Sandy Mitchell (right) and teammate Shaun Balfe set a scorching qualifying pace. Image: McMedia

Donington Park delivered Sandy Mitchell’s first pole position of the season and another decent British Championship points haul.

But the two-hour battle at Donington Park was dominated by a 38-minute safety car period which impacted the second-half of the race and the Forfar 23-year-old’s podium hopes.

“Overall, given the circumstances, it’s good to leave Donington with more championship points,” said the young Lamborghini factory driver.

Stunning qualifying

Mitchell and teammate Shaun Balfe matched the scorching Leicestershire weather during qualifying in their No. 78 Pro-Am Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

“Shaun delivered a stunning performance during his qualifying stint, topping the timesheets,” said Mitchell.

“When combined with my quali it meant we started the race from pole position,” said Mitchell.

“He made a brilliant start and comfortably led the race for the opening phase before dropping back a few places towards the end of his stint as he began to struggle with tyres and grip.”

But just as the driver changeover was about to happen the safety car was deployed following an incident which caused damage to a tyre wall.

Sandy Mitchell in British GT Championship action at Donington Park.
The Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2. Image: McMedia

Mitchell rejoined in ninth place having served his additional 15-second success penalty, a result of the duo’s second place finish last time out at Silverstone.

The green flag was set to drop when another incident extended the safety car’s presence.

“When the race finally restarted, there was only 24 minutes of the two hours to run,” he added.

Close action

“I managed to get the car up to seventh place, but given the short period of racing, allied to the fact all the Pro drivers are so close in performance – as are the GT3 cars – there was very little opportunity to make any more ground.”

Fellow Scot Jonny Adam and James Cottingham took full advantage of the mid-race drama to register their second win of the season and grab the championship lead in the 2Seas Mercedes.

Mitchell admitted: “Seventh wasn’t where we planned to finish.

“But under the circumstances I think everyone in the team achieved the best we could.

“We started from pole position, developed the car further in only our third race with the Evo2, and scored more championship points.

“Now we head to Snetterton for the next double-header in a few weeks.

“We’ve won there before, so it offers us a great platform to bag another podium, and hopefully our first win of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks