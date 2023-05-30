Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie thanks board for funding record-breaking Kane Hester signing and says transfer move is ‘signal of intent’

Hester joined the Angus side for £25,000 as the Links Park club smashed a 31-year transfer record to land the prolific striker.

By Ewan Smith
Stewart Petrie has made a transfer record-beating move for Kane Hester.
Stewart Petrie has made a transfer record-beating move for Kane Hester. Image: Montrose FC

Stewart Petrie has thanked the Montrose board for smashing the club’s transfer record to sign Kane Hester.

Hester joined Montrose last week for a fee believed to be around £25,000 – eclipsing a the £17,000 the Angus side paid for Jim Smith in 1992.

Petrie’s move for Hester came after the prolific striker netted 84 goals in 160 games for Elgin City, including 29 last term.

And as Petrie sets about refreshing his squad he hopes Hester can make an instant impact.

Kane Hester has signed for Montrose.
Stewart Petrie has signed Kane Hester. Image: Montrose FC

“There was a lot of interest in Kane from elsewhere,” said the Montrose boss.

“I’m not surprised at that given his goalscoring record over the last few years.

“The board have been outstanding on this one and it’s a transfer that shows our intent.

“Not a lot of clubs are paying money for players at our level.

“The fact our board were willing to do so says a lot about the backing they have given.

Kane Hester scored a goal every two games for Elgin City.
Kane Hester scored a goal every two games for Elgin City. Image: Robert Crombie / DC Thomson

“We were looking to give the squad a bit of a refresh and Kane can play a big part in that.

“He has obvious quality in front of goal but the biggest thing for me is he really wants to play for this club.

“He’s a local lad and his mum and dad still live in the town so we’re confident he can settle quickly.”

Stewart Petrie excited for Kane Hester-Rory McAllister partnership

Hester will partner veteran striker Rory McAllister up front next term as Montrose seek to fire up their play-off bid.

Petrie’s first goal is to ensure Montrose consolidate their position in League One for a sixth season.

But should Hester and McAllister strike up lethal two-pronged attack, they could be good bets for the play-offs.

“Kane will be a massive addition to our squad,” added Petrie.

Rory McAllister and Kane Hester.
Rory McAllister and Kane Hester. Image: Montrose FC.

“On paper at least, it gives us a pairing that looks really exciting.

“He’s a different sort of player to Rory but both have a fine goalscoring record.

“Rory has scored over 300 career goals. That’s just ridiculous.

“He showed last year he does a lot of work in other areas of the pitch too.

“He had to work hard because we were often playing with one striker due to injury or illness.

Most clubs that have success have prolific strike partnerships.”

“But Kane will give him some support.

“I’ve already spoken to Rory about Kane and he’s excited. He’s got his appetite back for next season already.

“Most clubs that have success have prolific strike partnerships.

“Cove had Rory and Mitch Megginson when they won the league. Airdrie had Calum Gallagher and Callum Smith.

“They dovetailed each other and we’re all striving for a partnership that gets in excess of 20 goals a season.

“Our targets are the same as always. Let’s ensure we are eighth and build from there.”

