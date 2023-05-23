Ian Murray to Dundee betting suspended – less than day after Raith boss addressed rumours

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Betting has been suspended on Ian Murray replacing Gary Bowyer as Dundee manager.

McBookie this morning revealed they have stopped taking money on the Raith Rovers boss stepping in at Dens Park.

It comes a week after St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson pulled out of the running for the role.

Dundee market suspended – looks like it is Ian Murray — McBookie (@McBookie) May 23, 2023

Speaking to Courier Sport on Monday night, Stark’s Park manager Murray laughed off talk of swapping Kirkcaldy for the City of Discovery.

He said: “People will talk. It’s over a week now since Gary left, so I’m sure Dundee know what they are doing.

“At the moment for me it’s head down and concentrate on rebuilding our squad at Raith Rovers and getting ourselves ready for the League Cup.”

Murray was appointed Rovers manager last summer after leading Airdrie to the Championship playoff final.

He endured a difficult season at times, with no end to injuries and often naming one or two outfield substitutes for match days, finishing seventh in the Championship.

Rovers went on a 14-match unbeaten run under Murray’s stewardship, which included runs to the SPFL Trust Trophy final – defeating Dundee in the semi-final after a dramatic comeback – and the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

As a player, Murray played for Rangers, Hibernian and Norwich and represented Scotland six times at international level.