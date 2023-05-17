Callum Davidson to Dundee OFF as Dark Blues search for Gary Bowyer replacement goes on

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson’s proposed move to Dundee is OFF.

The former St Johnstone boss met club chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan at the club’s training ground at Gardyne Campus yesterday.

Davidson was the favoured candidate for the job after Gary Bowyer’s dismissal last Wednesday.

And it was expected a deal would be done to see the 46-year-old take over at Dens Park as they return to the Premiership next season.

However, talks between the two-time cup winning manager and the Dark Blues have fallen through.

Davidson has since decided the job wasn’t for him and will wait for another option to get back into management after being sacked by St Johnstone in April.

Now Nelms and Strachan are turning their attentions elsewhere after receiving a host of applications in the past week.

There is little time to lose for the Dark Blues chiefs with 24 senior first-team players out of contract this summer.

Only four players are signed up for next season after Lyall Cameron joined Tyler French, Shaun Byrne and Zak Rudden in signing a two-year deal last week.

The club are also looking for a new head of recruitment after Gary Ogilvie left that post this week.