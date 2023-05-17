Dundee FC Callum Davidson to Dundee OFF as Dark Blues search for Gary Bowyer replacement goes on Former St Johnstone boss met Dens chiefs yesterday but talks have since fallen through. By George Cran May 17 2023, 12.17pm Share Callum Davidson to Dundee OFF as Dark Blues search for Gary Bowyer replacement goes on Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4399450/callum-davidson-dundee-off-search-gary-bowyer/ Copy Link 0 comment Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson. Image: SNS. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Callum Davidson’s proposed move to Dundee is OFF. The former St Johnstone boss met club chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan at the club’s training ground at Gardyne Campus yesterday. Davidson was the favoured candidate for the job after Gary Bowyer’s dismissal last Wednesday. And it was expected a deal would be done to see the 46-year-old take over at Dens Park as they return to the Premiership next season. However, talks between the two-time cup winning manager and the Dark Blues have fallen through. Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are looking for a new manager. Image: SNS. Davidson has since decided the job wasn’t for him and will wait for another option to get back into management after being sacked by St Johnstone in April. Now Nelms and Strachan are turning their attentions elsewhere after receiving a host of applications in the past week. There is little time to lose for the Dark Blues chiefs with 24 senior first-team players out of contract this summer. Only four players are signed up for next season after Lyall Cameron joined Tyler French, Shaun Byrne and Zak Rudden in signing a two-year deal last week. The club are also looking for a new head of recruitment after Gary Ogilvie left that post this week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation