Guilt fans hope for Dundee spin-off as Broughty Ferry writer ‘delighted’ by response to TV series

Fans of TV drama Guilt are hoping for a Dundee spin-off after the latest series drew to a close.

The final episode of the BBC show, written by Neil Forsyth from Broughty Ferry, aired on the BBC Scotland channel on Tuesday night.

It drew to a conclusion the trials and tribulations of brothers Max and Jake McCall, who find themselves in trouble after accidentally hitting and killing an elderly man in their car.

Forsyth previously said it would be the final series of Guilt as it was always designed to be a trilogy.

This article contains spoilers from the show

The ending of the final series saw Max – played by Mark Bonnar – settling for a life in Dundee with character Erin Lynch who, to his surprise, had given birth to his baby.

The last scene showed Max turning up at Erin’s home in the city and realising how his life has now changed.

In a post on Twitter, Forsyth wrote: “Thanks for all your Guilt messages. We’re delighted with the response, particularly from those with us since the start.”

And he joked: “Last episode on BBC2 tomorrow (Thursday) 9pm, then you’ll never hear from us again as everyone involved in the show are retiring from the business at 10pm tomorrow as a mark of respect.”

Fans responded to express their delight at seeing Dundee playing a central role in the show’s conclusion.

One wrote: “I was glad to see that Max ended up in Dundee, he couldn’t have picked a better place!”

Another hopes to see a crossover between Guilt and one of Forsyth‘s other creations – Bob Servant.

Guilt and Bob Servant?

They said: “Now that Max is in Dundee, will there be a spin-off where he teams up with

Bob Servant and sells dreams through the medium of cheeseburgers?”

Another viewer wrote: “It’s been great. Obviously the writing is fantastic! But the casting is exceptional. Every part played perfectly.”

And one other suggested there could be a future “Guilt the movie”.

Guilt has attracted an online rating of 7.3 out of 10 from more than 4,000 reviews on the IMDB website.