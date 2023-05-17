Guilt fans hope for Dundee spin-off as Broughty Ferry writer ‘delighted’ by response to TV series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guilt fans hope for Dundee spin-off as Broughty Ferry writer ‘delighted’ by response to TV series

The final episode of the drama aired on the BBC Scotland channel on Tuesday.

By Ben MacDonald
Mark Bonnar as Max McCall in TV series Guilt
Mark Bonnar as Max McCall in Guilt. Image: Expectation/Happy Tramp North, Anne Binckebanck

Fans of TV drama Guilt are hoping for a Dundee spin-off after the latest series drew to a close.

The final episode of the BBC show, written by Neil Forsyth from Broughty Ferry, aired on the BBC Scotland channel on Tuesday night.

It drew to a conclusion the trials and tribulations of brothers Max and Jake McCall, who find themselves in trouble after accidentally hitting and killing an elderly man in their car.

Forsyth previously said it would be the final series of Guilt as it was always designed to be a trilogy.

  • This article contains spoilers from the show

The ending of the final series saw Max – played by Mark Bonnar – settling for a life in  Dundee with character Erin Lynch who, to his surprise, had given birth to his baby.

The last scene showed Max turning up at Erin’s home in the city and realising how his life has now changed.

In a post on Twitter, Forsyth wrote: “Thanks for all your Guilt messages. We’re delighted with the response, particularly from those with us since the start.”

And he joked: “Last episode on BBC2 tomorrow (Thursday) 9pm, then you’ll never hear from us again as everyone involved in the show are retiring from the business at 10pm tomorrow as a mark of respect.”

Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth
Neil Forsyth. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Fans responded to express their delight at seeing Dundee playing a central role in the show’s conclusion.

One wrote: “I was glad to see that Max ended up in Dundee, he couldn’t have picked a better place!”

Another hopes to see a crossover between Guilt and one of Forsyth‘s other creations – Bob Servant.

Guilt and Bob Servant?

They said: “Now that Max is in Dundee, will there be a spin-off where he teams up with
Bob Servant and sells dreams through the medium of cheeseburgers?”

Another viewer wrote: “It’s been great. Obviously the writing is fantastic! But the casting is exceptional. Every part played perfectly.”

And one other suggested there could be a future “Guilt the movie”.

Guilt has attracted an online rating of 7.3 out of 10 from more than 4,000 reviews on the IMDB website.

Conversation

