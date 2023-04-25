Guilt: Who is Neil Forsyth and where to watch Broughty Ferry writer’s latest TV drama

An award-winning TV drama written by Broughty Ferry author Neil Forsyth is returning to screens this week.

Guilt series 3 will bring the thriller to a conclusion.

Starring Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives, the show has picked up a number of awards, including Best Drama at the Scottish BAFTA Awards in 2020.

The dark but often funny thriller has also earned rave reviews from fans since it was first aired in 2019.

What is Guilt?

Guilt tells the story of brothers Max and Jake, who end up on the run after accidentally running over and killing an elderly man.

As they attempt to cover their tracks, their actions affect a number of other characters.

The show also features Gary: Tank Commander star Greg McHugh, Downton Abbey’s Phyllis Logan and Star Wars actor Emun Elliot.

The second series ended with Max – played by Bonnar – looking for redemption following a spell in prison.

Jake, meanwhile, was focusing on a new life in America.

When the final series was announced, writer Forsyth said: “We always saw Guilt as a trilogy so I am thrilled to be writing a final act for Max, Jake and some of the others we have met along the way.

“It is a story that will range from Chicago to Scotland, as our characters seek a final redemption.”

Who is Neil Forsyth?

A former pupil at Dundee High School and haling from Broughty Ferry, Forsyth rose to fame as the creator of cheeseburger tycoon turned local politician Bob Servant.

As well as four books, Forsyth wrote the sitcom Bob Servant Independent for the BBC, starring fellow Dundonian Brian Cox – with many scenes filmed in the Ferry.

In 2017 he penned the BBC biopic Eric, Ernie and Me – about the careers of Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise.

Earlier this year, Forsyth’s show The Gold was aired on BBC One.

Starring Hugh Bonneville and Dominic Cooper, the series covered the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery, when six men broke into a security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport.

The show was a hit with the public, with millions tuning in – while a series of Dundee United references were hidden throughout the series in a nod to the football club Forsyth supports.

Forsyth – who runs Tannadice Pictures – said: “The reaction has been fantastic and I’m delighted with how it has ended up.”

He has also finished writing a film called Dance First – a biopic on the Irish novelist Samuel Beckett.

Does Dundee feature in Guilt?

Guilt is set in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

Although the show is primarily shot in Glasgow and the Scottish capital, it has been hinted that more parts of Scotland will be showcased in the new series.

Appearing on Monday’s One Show on BBC One, actor Bonnar said: “In this show we go further afield, shall we say, into Scotland, and it shows the scenery rather beautifully.”

Where can you watch Guilt series 3?

The first episode of series 3 of Guilt airs on the BBC Scotland channel at 10pm on Tuesday (April 25).

It will be shown UK-wide on BBC Two at 9pm on Thursday.

The entire four-part series is also available to watch now on the BBC iPlayer.