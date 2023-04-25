Guilt: Who is Neil Forsyth and where to watch Broughty Ferry writer’s latest TV drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guilt: Who is Neil Forsyth and where to watch Broughty Ferry writer’s latest TV drama

The award-winning show is returning for its third and final instalment.

Jamie Sives and Mark Bonnar as Jake and Max in Guilt.
Jamie Sives and Mark Bonnar as Jake and Max in Guilt. Image: BBC/Expectation/Happy Tramp North
By Ben MacDonald

An award-winning TV drama written by Broughty Ferry author Neil Forsyth is returning to screens this week.

Guilt series 3 will bring the thriller to a conclusion.

Starring Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives, the show has picked up a number of awards, including Best Drama at the Scottish BAFTA Awards in 2020.

The dark but often funny thriller has also earned rave reviews from fans since it was first aired in 2019.

What is Guilt?

Guilt tells the story of brothers Max and Jake, who end up on the run after accidentally running over and killing an elderly man.

As they attempt to cover their tracks, their actions affect a number of other characters.

The show also features Gary: Tank Commander star Greg McHugh, Downton Abbey’s Phyllis Logan and Star Wars actor Emun Elliot.

Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan plays Maggie in Guilt.
Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan plays Maggie in Guilt. Image: Expectation/Happy Tramp North

The second series ended with Max – played by Bonnar – looking for redemption following a spell in prison.

Jake, meanwhile, was focusing on a new life in America.

When the final series was announced, writer Forsyth said: “We always saw Guilt as a trilogy so I am thrilled to be writing a final act for Max, Jake and some of the others we have met along the way.

“It is a story that will range from Chicago to Scotland, as our characters seek a final redemption.”

Who is Neil Forsyth?

A former pupil at Dundee High School and haling from Broughty Ferry, Forsyth rose to fame as the creator of cheeseburger tycoon turned local politician Bob Servant.

As well as four books, Forsyth wrote the sitcom Bob Servant Independent for the BBC, starring fellow Dundonian Brian Cox – with many scenes filmed in the Ferry.

In 2017 he penned the BBC biopic Eric, Ernie and Me – about the careers of Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise.

Earlier this year, Forsyth’s show The Gold was aired on BBC One.

Neil Forsyth.
Neil Forsyth. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Starring Hugh Bonneville and Dominic Cooper, the series covered the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery, when six men broke into a security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport.

The show was a hit with the public, with millions tuning in – while a series of Dundee United references were hidden throughout the series in a nod to the football club Forsyth supports.

Forsyth – who runs Tannadice Pictures – said: “The reaction has been fantastic and I’m delighted with how it has ended up.”

He has also finished writing a film called Dance First – a biopic on the Irish novelist Samuel Beckett.

Does Dundee feature in Guilt?

Guilt is set in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

Although the show is primarily shot in Glasgow and the Scottish capital, it has been hinted that more parts of Scotland will be showcased in the new series.

Appearing on Monday’s One Show on BBC One, actor Bonnar said: “In this show we go further afield, shall we say, into Scotland, and it shows the scenery rather beautifully.”

Where can you watch Guilt series 3?

The first episode of series 3 of Guilt airs on the BBC Scotland channel at 10pm on Tuesday (April 25).

It will be shown UK-wide on BBC Two at 9pm on Thursday.

The entire four-part series is also available to watch now on the BBC iPlayer.

