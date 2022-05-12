Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth’s BBC drama Guilt returns for final season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broughty Ferry writer and producer Neil Forsyth is bringing his award-winning series ‘Guilt’ back for its final season.

Guilt, written and produced by Forsyth, follows brothers Max and Jake as they rebuild their lives following an accidental hit and run.

The third and final series, which is a co-production between BBC Scotland and BBC Two will also see the return of characters from both previous series.

The second series ended with Max joining Jake in Chicago, having left a trail of deception behind him.

As the characters return to Scotland, it becomes apparent the welcome they receive isn’t as warm or as straightforward as they might have hoped.

‘A final redemption’

Forsyth said: “We always saw Guilt as a trilogy so I am thrilled to be writing a final act for Max, Jake and some of the others we have met along the way.

“It is a story that will range from Chicago to Scotland, as our characters seek a final redemption.”

Guilt was the first series to be commissioned for BBC Scotland when the channel was launched and went on to win Best Drama at the Scottish Baftas in 2020.

Louise Thornton, BBC head of commissioning, said: “We are incredibly proud of Guilt.

“It was the first drama commission for the BBC Scotland channel in 2019 and we have been delighted with how it has been received by our audiences.

“To be able to bring it back for a third and final time gives us the chance to wrap up the story of Max and Jake which we know will involve some hair-raising and edge-of-the-seat moments which the audience have come to expect.”

Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy, said: “Guilt is a Scottish gem that we couldn’t resist bringing back for a third series and Neil really has encapsulated the perfect ending to round off Max and Jake’s story.”

Guilt will begin shooting on location in Scotland later this year.

It will premiere on the BBC Scotland channel followed by a network showing on BBC Two.