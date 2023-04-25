Man charged as £10,000 worth of cannabis found in Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 23-year-old man has been charged after thousands of pounds’ worth of cannabis was found in a Brechin property.

Police recovered more than £10,700 worth of cannabis and cannabis resin when officers searched a property on Hillview in the Angus town on Monday.

The man is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Colin Watson said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal drugs in our communities.

“We do not tolerate drugs and neither do our communities.

“Anyone with information which would help our investigations can call us on 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”