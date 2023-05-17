FAN VIEW: Welcome clarity from new Raith Rovers board and the decision that ‘speaks volumes’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There has been a lot of change at Raith Rovers since last season ended.

A local consortium took control of the club and set out a “community-spirited” vision for Stark’s Park.

This week, Greg McEwan was added as commercial director, while players such as Scott Brown and Liam Dick have signed contract extensions.

Work has been going on behind the scenes to upgrade the stadium and there is a new tone to their social media.

✍️ Dick extension. We’re delighted to announce Liam Dick has renewed his contract for another year, keeping him at the club until June 2024. Liam’s strong defending and versatility has been vital in his 80 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.#YouBelong pic.twitter.com/Mo0lX8VfCf — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) May 16, 2023

Courier Sport got the views of Rovers supporter Robbie Weir to get a flavour of how all the change is being received by the fans.

Some welcome clarity

“I’m really optimistic. I’ve known Ruaridh Kilgour for a good few years. So as soon as I found out that he was involved I was very positive about it.

“He’s a dyed-in-the-wool Rovers fan and I see him quite a lot at away games. It’s the sort of person that if you see they are involved then it can only really be a positive thing.

“I think it’s good that there’s a bit of clarity about what’s happening at the club.

“For a long time with John Sim it’s been a question of what will happen if he leaves. Now we have an idea.

“It’s a good indication as well, the fact that the new group are willing to invest in the stadium without having control of it.

“That speaks quite a lot about their vision. So really optimistic.

Renovation work is well underway in the Main Stand, with the home dressing room starting to take shape nicely 🔨💙 pic.twitter.com/3ZqNc9xRHK — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) May 15, 2023

“The addition of Greg McEwan is positive. If you look at his CV, he’s been around lots of different areas.

“To have worked so long at Hibs, and been an interim CEO, he’s going to bring a wealth of experience – adding to what the consortium has already brought.

“Before, it was – without being disrespectful to anyone – there were a lot of moving parts in the club and I feel like it’s going to offer a chance for everyone to work under one banner now.

“It’s going to take time and I’m sure that the fans like myself appreciate that.”