FAN VIEW: Welcome clarity from new Raith Rovers board and the decision that ‘speaks volumes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

FAN VIEW: Welcome clarity from new Raith Rovers board and the decision that ‘speaks volumes’

Courier Sport got the thoughts of a Rovers supporter amid a time of much change at Stark's Park.

By Craig Cairns
It is exciting times for the Raith Rovers support. Image: SNS.
It is exciting times for the Raith Rovers support. Image: SNS.

There has been a lot of change at Raith Rovers since last season ended.

A local consortium took control of the club and set out a “community-spirited” vision for Stark’s Park.

This week, Greg McEwan was added as commercial director, while players such as Scott Brown and Liam Dick have signed contract extensions.

Work has been going on behind the scenes to upgrade the stadium and there is a new tone to their social media.

Courier Sport got the views of Rovers supporter Robbie Weir to get a flavour of how all the change is being received by the fans.

Some welcome clarity

Robbie Weir

“I’m really optimistic. I’ve known Ruaridh Kilgour for a good few years. So as soon as I found out that he was involved I was very positive about it.

Raith Rovers director Ruaridh Kilgour. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.

“He’s a dyed-in-the-wool Rovers fan and I see him quite a lot at away games. It’s the sort of person that if you see they are involved then it can only really be a positive thing.

“I think it’s good that there’s a bit of clarity about what’s happening at the club.

“For a long time with John Sim it’s been a question of what will happen if he leaves. Now we have an idea.

“It’s a good indication as well, the fact that the new group are willing to invest in the stadium without having control of it.

“That speaks quite a lot about their vision. So really optimistic.

“The addition of Greg McEwan is positive. If you look at his CV, he’s been around lots of different areas.

“To have worked so long at Hibs, and been an interim CEO, he’s going to bring a wealth of experience – adding to what the consortium has already brought.

Greg McEwan is Raith Rovers new commercial director.
Greg McEwan is the club’s new commercial director. Images: Raith Rovers and SNS.

“Before, it was – without being disrespectful to anyone – there were a lot of moving parts in the club and I feel like it’s going to offer a chance for everyone to work under one banner now.

“It’s going to take time and I’m sure that the fans like myself appreciate that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]