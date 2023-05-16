Liam Dick signs Raith Rovers contract extension

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Dick has become the latest key Raith Rovers player to commit himself to an extended stay in Kirkcaldy.

Hot on the heels of captain Scott Brown penning a new deal at Stark’s Park, Dick has agreed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until summer 2024.

The defender has made more than 80 appearances for Rovers since joining from Alloa in June 2021.

He has notched four goals in his two seasons at Stark’s, playing at either left back of centre back.

The Kirkcaldy club, which is under new ownership, has been a busy place over the last week.

The signings of Dick and Brown are the first pieces of next season’s first team picture to fall into place.

But Raith have also welcomed John Potter to the club as technical director and, earlier on Tuesday, announced Greg McEwan’s arrival as commercial director.