Raith Rovers unveil ‘local boy’ Greg McEwan as club’s new commercial director

Raith Rovers have continued the overhaul at Stark’s Park by appointing Greg McEwan as the club’s new commercial director.

McEwan previously held the role at Hibernian before taking up the CEO position on an interim basis, but more recently worked for the R&A on the Open Championship.

His primary focus on the new board at Raith will be leading the commercial team developing opportunities to grow revenue.

Renovation work is well underway in the Main Stand, with the home dressing room starting to take shape nicely 🔨💙 pic.twitter.com/3ZqNc9xRHK — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) May 15, 2023

McEwan has spent 17 years in the commercial industry, working for brands such as Coca-Cola, Llyods and SSE among others.

New commercial director boyhood fan of Raith Rovers

“I am a local boy, and having stood in the enclosure at Stark’s Park as a six-year-old and getting the same players’ autographs each week,” he said.

“It’s great to be back and hopefully play a part in getting the club back to where it should be.

“It’s going to take some time to get the revenues to where they should be, but we’ve already started to put the foundations in place and we will grow this year on year.

“The key is partnerships and I want us to be heavily engaged in the business network of Kirkcaldy, and Fife, and show that this is a club you want to be aligned to, as we will be doing things differently.”