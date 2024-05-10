Raith Rovers to face Partick Thistle in Premiership play-off semi-final after Jags defeat Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers to face Partick Thistle in Premiership play-off semi-final after Jags defeat Airdrie

The Stark's Park men have an unbeaten record so far against Thistle this season.

By Iain Collin
Brian Graham celebrates netting Partick Thistle's second goal against Airdrie.
Brian Graham celebrates netting Partick Thistle's second goal against Airdrie. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers now know they will face Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off semi-final.

The Stark’s Park men will travel to Firhill for the first-leg on Tuesday and then host the Jags in Kirkcaldy next Friday.

After a 2-2 draw in the first-leg, Brian Graham – PFA Scotland’s Championship player of the year – was Thistle’s hero with a clinical double.

There was a suspicion of offside about his breakthrough goal in the 18th minute as he swept in Aidan Fitzpatrick’s low cross.

Brian Graham turns in Partick Thistle's opening goal against Airdrie.
Brian Graham turns in Partick Thistle’s opening goal against Airdrie. Image: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock.

However, the 36-year-old flicked in a fantastic second – and his 26th of the campaign – from close range just over a minute into the second-half.

On-loan Rangers youngster Arron Lyall pulled one back for Airdrie just eight minutes later.

But determined Thistle held on for a 4-3 aggregate victory as Diamonds player-assistant Callum Fordyce rattled the crossbar with a late shot.

If Raith are looking for a lucky omen, they are unbeaten this season so far against Partick, with two wins and two draws in the league.

Raith unbeaten against Partick this season

They shared a goalless stalemate in their last meeting in Fife a month ago.

And they also kicked off the whole Championship campaign back on August 5 last year with a 2-2 draw at Firhill.

But in between times, the Stark’s Park men held the upper hand with two victories.

In a see-saw clash in Kirkcaldy in December, Raith roared 2-0 ahead and then slipped 3-2 behind before clinching an incredible 4-3 win.

And in Glasgow in March, Murray’s side secured a narrow, hard-fought 1-0 success courtesy of a Euan Murray header.

