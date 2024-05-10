Raith Rovers to face Partick Thistle in Premiership play-off semi-final after Jags defeat Airdrie

Raith Rovers now know they will face Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off semi-final.

The Stark’s Park men will travel to Firhill for the first-leg on Tuesday and then host the Jags in Kirkcaldy next Friday.

After a 2-2 draw in the first-leg, Brian Graham – PFA Scotland’s Championship player of the year – was Thistle’s hero with a clinical double.

There was a suspicion of offside about his breakthrough goal in the 18th minute as he swept in Aidan Fitzpatrick’s low cross.

However, the 36-year-old flicked in a fantastic second – and his 26th of the campaign – from close range just over a minute into the second-half.

On-loan Rangers youngster Arron Lyall pulled one back for Airdrie just eight minutes later.

But determined Thistle held on for a 4-3 aggregate victory as Diamonds player-assistant Callum Fordyce rattled the crossbar with a late shot.

If Raith are looking for a lucky omen, they are unbeaten this season so far against Partick, with two wins and two draws in the league.

Raith unbeaten against Partick this season

They shared a goalless stalemate in their last meeting in Fife a month ago.

And they also kicked off the whole Championship campaign back on August 5 last year with a 2-2 draw at Firhill.

But in between times, the Stark’s Park men held the upper hand with two victories.

In a see-saw clash in Kirkcaldy in December, Raith roared 2-0 ahead and then slipped 3-2 behind before clinching an incredible 4-3 win.

And in Glasgow in March, Murray’s side secured a narrow, hard-fought 1-0 success courtesy of a Euan Murray header.