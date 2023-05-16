Ross Gunnion: St Johnstone do well but Perth struggles to get a reputation for developing footballers and Jeanfield Swifts can change that

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Ross Gunnion: St Johnstone do well but Perth struggles to get a reputation for developing footballers and Jeanfield Swifts can change that

After stepping down as first team manager, Ross Gunnion will take on a new role at Riverside Stadium.

By Eric Nicolson
Ross Gunnion, who has stepped down as the manager of Jeanfield Swifts.
Ross Gunnion, who has stepped down as the manager of Jeanfield Swifts. Image: PPA.

Ross Gunnion has enjoyed nearly a decade’s worth of upward trajectory as a manager, first in the Juniors and then the East of Scotland League.

But, as he walks away from the dugout, he’ll happily admit that he sees himself as a Jeanfield Swifts man rather than a football career man.

Perth’s second biggest club have announced that Gunnion and his coaching staff have stepped down from their posts.

The 43-year-old hasn’t yet been given a new official job title at Riverside Stadium.

But it will be an all-encompassing general manager-type role that he believes will suit him perfectly as Swifts aim to push further up the Scottish football pyramid.

“I only took over as player-manager back in 2015 to help the club out,” he recalled.

“We didn’t have any players signed and were in real danger of going into abeyance – that was under discussion.

“One things leads to another. You get a wee bit of success and things snowball.

“I don’t have a coaching badge to my name and never have done.

“I relied on guys like Sean Fleming, Eric Fleming and John Anderson at the start. They did a lot of the coaching.

“And recently, it’s been Logan McConnachie, Daryn Smith, Scott Cummings and Michael Dott.

“They’ve done all the coaching work and I’ve just tried to link everything together. It seems to have worked pretty well.

“We’ve got a good squad, everybody is from the Perth area and there’s a 20s team up and running now which has great players coming through.

“It’s set up for a new manager to come in and put his own stamp on it.”

Jeanfield Swifts sixth in the Premier

Jeanfield finished sixth in the East of Scotland Premier Division under Gunnion.

Improving on that next season will be his successor’s challenge.

Creating momentum behind ambitious plans to develop Swifts’ infrastructure in North Muirton – hopefully including an artificial pitch – will be part of Gunnion’s remit.

“We want to push on with the new facilities,” he said.

“We were in a good position in 2019. As with a lot of things during lockdown, it stalled and it hasn’t got back up and running.

“We’ve got a community liaison officer now, David Reid. Our plan is to get re-engaged. Now’s the time to capitalise on the position we’re in and provide a great facilities for the club and the local area.

“My skillset is definitely more suited to behind the scenes.

“It’s a natural progression for me.

Ross Gunnion.
Ross Gunnion, has stepped down from his role as manager of Jeanfield Swifts. Image: PPA.

“I’ve been offered manager’s jobs elsewhere and offered the opportunity to go and do my badges with an SPFL club.

“I’ll be honest, none of it really appealed to me.

“Being part of this football club growing is much more attractive than going somewhere else to be a manager.

“St Johnstone do well but Perth struggles to get a reputation for developing footballers. I think we’ve got a genuine opportunity to change that.”

‘Ludicrous’ conference league proposals

The creation of a new fifth tier below League Two, which would involve several B teams from the biggest clubs in Scottish football, has sparked opposition at Jeanfield’s level of the game (and above, for that matter).

“The Conference League is a ludicrous idea,” said Gunnion. “I’m glad Aberdeen have rejected it.

“If you’re going to do it, do it right and make Colts teams in the pyramid like any other that can get promoted or relegated.

“Would they risk losing face if they did that, though?

“The pyramid has been so beneficial for clubs like us.

“But I genuinely think it’s been beneficial for Scottish football as a whole.

“You can’t get complacent anymore.

“East Stirling, Cowdenbeath, Berwick Rangers and Brechin City have all dropped out of the SPFL. So far Brechin are the only club who have looked like they might come back up.

“That shows you the strength of the teams below.

“Kelty, Cove, Edinburgh City and Bonnyrigg are all success stories.

“If Spartans beat Albion Rovers they’ll be the next one.

“The old guard should have to look over their shoulders, make sure they modernise and offer up community facilities.”

Ross Gunnion: Conference League ‘would add block’

Gunnion added: “I’ll be honest, I don’t think the SFA have got a clear plan.

“Every year they come up with another new one.

“I appreciate it’s difficult but until someone sees it as a proper structure we won’t get this sorted.

“Every year it gets more difficult for teams to get licences and get promoted.

“This Conference League would add another block. It would be crazy.

“The Lowland League aren’t the greatest either but their hands are tied to an extent.

“Trying to get more teams in at the bottom is harder when you’re not getting many out.

“They should probably be the first to show the way – make it two up and two down.

“Hopefully that helps bring about something like one up automatically and a play-off.

“It’s getting the SPFL teams who could drop out to vote for it that will be the problem.

“There should be more getting said to open things up further.

“Donald Findlay is a high profile chairman at Cowdenbeath.

“Why’s he not saying: ‘guys, you’ve no idea how hard it is to get out of this league’. Ken Mackie at Brechin. These people should be talking to their friends in the SFA and use their profile.

“Brechin are as good a team as I’ve seen in tier five. For them to have to play-off with a very good Lowland League team is ludicrous.”

