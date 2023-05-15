Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown signs contract extension at Stark’s Park after awards haul

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers team captain Scott Brown has signed a new deal at Stark’s Park until the summer of 2025.

The 28-year-old joined last summer from Peterhead on a two-year deal as one of Ian Murray’s first signings.

He made 47 appearances as skipper in the absence of club captain Ross Matthews.

That triggered an extension clause that keeps him under contract until the end of the 2024/25 season.

It comes after Brown was recognised four times at the recent players’ awards night.

He won the player of the season awards from his manager, teammates and fans and also took home the performance of the season award for his showing in the 2-0 win over Queen’s Park.

Brown said his first year at Stark’s Park has been a “whirlwind”, after making a return to full-time football, and he intends to help Rovers to kick on next season.