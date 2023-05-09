Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown reflects on ‘whirlwind’ first year and sets goals for next season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers team captain Scott Brown doesn’t want a repeat of the season that has just concluded.

The Kirkcaldy club’s chances of making a late push for the Premiership playoffs fizzled out with a defeat to Hamilton last month.

Brown wants the side to recharge before coming back to “build on” the positives and at least challenge for the promotion spots next time.

The box-to-box midfielder started the season deputising at centre-back due to a lack of numbers, a problem that has persisted throughout the season.

He has also deputised as skipper – across his 47 appearances – in the absence of club captain Ross Matthews for the vast majority of the season.

Award-winner

On Saturday night he picked up a quartet of awards at the club’s player of the year night.

So grateful for the 4 awards at the weekend. Thank you to everyone who voted 💙 @RaithRovers pic.twitter.com/32mNqdiZGb — Scott Brown (@brooniee_30) May 8, 2023

He was given the player-of-the-year award by his teammates, his manager and the supporters’ club and was given the prize for the individual performance of the season.

It’s been quite the year after he made the move from part-timers Peterhead last summer.

“It’s been a whirlwind season,” said Brown. “Probably one I’ll look back on in the next few weeks and realise how much has actually happened.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the manager and long may it continue.

“I always backed my ability, to be fair. I felt like I’d been a bit unlucky a few times at part-time to stay there for so long.

“Listen, I loved my time at Peterhead, I can’t speak highly enough of the people that were there, the club in general.

“It’s hows that you can sometimes go to part-time level and come back and be a better player.”

Looking ahead

Brown was proud with how the players handled a “long week” to finish the season.

Rovers confirmed ahead of Friday’s hard-fought 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle that a local consortium had taken control of the club.

Manager Ian Murray then revealed after the match that some difficult conversations had been held with some players.

“The boys can be proud with how well they’ve done, hopefully we can build on it next season,” continued Brown.

“We want to be challenging next season for the playoffs – and hopefully at the towards the top end of the league.

“We don’t want to be the team that doesn’t have anything to play for the last couple of months.

“We’d like to have won more games over the course of the season, but – under the circumstances: a small squad – the boys can be proud with their efforts.”