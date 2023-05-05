Ian Murray opens up on ‘horrible’ side of Raith Rovers takeover – but insists he’s ready for ‘hard work’ ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray opens up on ‘horrible’ side of Raith Rovers takeover – but insists he’s ready for ‘hard work’ ahead

The Rovers boss said some difficult decisions had to be made on the future of players.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said they must get recruitment right. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said they must get recruitment right. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.

Ian Murray was delighted that the takeover of Raith Rovers has been completed, bringing to an end a “difficult week”.

The Rovers boss said that some players had been informed that they no longer have a future at the club.

Others were told they are part of the manager’s plans after Rovers announced that a local consortium had taken control of the club.

“It’s been a really difficult week,” said Murray following his side’s 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle.

Lewis Vaughan equalised from the spot. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.

“We had a lot of meetings yesterday as groups and as individuals. There was some difficult news for some guys and some good news for others.

Horrible situation

“It’s a hard, horrible situation sometimes.

“But I’m delighted the takeover is over the line. We’ve been talking as a group now for a good six, seven, eight weeks.

“We look to recover over the close season now.”

Murray said that while there will be new investment, it will still take hard work more than anything else.

The squad will be strengthened over the summer but still within certain constraints.

“The group has been fully supportive of me since we started talking,” added Murray. “On that side, I was always very relaxed.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.

“As exciting as it is, it’s going to be a lot of hard work as well.

“We’re doing a full refurbish of the stand and then we have to go and recruit really wisely – we’ve not got pots of gold at the end of the rainbow.

“But that’s fine, we’re glad someone from the outside has come in and are willing to give us their time and investment, for the best chance to be successful.”

Deserved draw

Murray was speaking after his side completed their season with a draw at home to Partick Thistle.

Darren Brownline opened the scoring for the visitors before Lewis Vaughan equalised from the spot.

Scott McGill had Rovers ahead but Scott Tiffoney equalised to ensure that Thistle would be playing playoff football.

Rovers equalised through Lewis Vaughan’s penalty. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.

“It was a really hard game,” said Murray. “The first half, I thought we were miles off it – I thought Thistle were very good as well.

“In the second half I thought we were good – a good end-to-end game. We got a lot closer to them, we were a lot more aggressive.

“Football-wise, we’ve played a lot better but in terms of attitude and endeavour, I thought we deserved a point.”

