Ian Murray opens up on ‘horrible’ side of Raith Rovers takeover – but insists he’s ready for ‘hard work’ ahead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray was delighted that the takeover of Raith Rovers has been completed, bringing to an end a “difficult week”.

The Rovers boss said that some players had been informed that they no longer have a future at the club.

Others were told they are part of the manager’s plans after Rovers announced that a local consortium had taken control of the club.

“It’s been a really difficult week,” said Murray following his side’s 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle.

“We had a lot of meetings yesterday as groups and as individuals. There was some difficult news for some guys and some good news for others.

Horrible situation

“It’s a hard, horrible situation sometimes.

“But I’m delighted the takeover is over the line. We’ve been talking as a group now for a good six, seven, eight weeks.

“We look to recover over the close season now.”

Murray said that while there will be new investment, it will still take hard work more than anything else.

The squad will be strengthened over the summer but still within certain constraints.

“The group has been fully supportive of me since we started talking,” added Murray. “On that side, I was always very relaxed.

“As exciting as it is, it’s going to be a lot of hard work as well.

“We’re doing a full refurbish of the stand and then we have to go and recruit really wisely – we’ve not got pots of gold at the end of the rainbow.

“But that’s fine, we’re glad someone from the outside has come in and are willing to give us their time and investment, for the best chance to be successful.”

Deserved draw

Murray was speaking after his side completed their season with a draw at home to Partick Thistle.

Darren Brownline opened the scoring for the visitors before Lewis Vaughan equalised from the spot.

Scott McGill had Rovers ahead but Scott Tiffoney equalised to ensure that Thistle would be playing playoff football.

“It was a really hard game,” said Murray. “The first half, I thought we were miles off it – I thought Thistle were very good as well.

“In the second half I thought we were good – a good end-to-end game. We got a lot closer to them, we were a lot more aggressive.

“Football-wise, we’ve played a lot better but in terms of attitude and endeavour, I thought we deserved a point.”