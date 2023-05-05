Dick Campbell discusses Bobby Linn’s future as Arbroath boss celebrates 5th Championship season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has revealed Bobby Linn may not have played his last game for the Gayfield club.

Linn turned in a five-star showing as Arbroath secured their place in the Championship for a fifth successive season with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Hamilton.

And while he was given a standing ovation as he came off in the final few minutes, it may not be the last Lichties fans see of him.

Incredible display from a Lichties legend. Surely this isn’t the last dance for Bobby Linn at @ArbroathFC ? pic.twitter.com/pX9evR1j2g — 𝐄𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@ewansmithpr) May 5, 2023

Linn, who celebrated his testimonial year last season, has been offered a new deal by Campbell.

He rallied the fans with his pre-match interview and delivered with a determined display on the pitch.

It will now be over to the midfielder, who is supremely fit at 37, if he wants to stay at a club he signed for in 2013.

“I’ve offered Bobby Linn a contract and he’s gone away to think about it,” said Campbell.

“He was fantastic tonight and he got a great reception from the fans. He really deserved that.

“I’ve asked him to stay. My problem with Bobby Linn is he wants to play every single week.

“He’s almost 38 and that’s tough on his legs.

“But there’s absolutely no doubting his quality and we’ll see what he does next.”

Dick Campbell delighted with Championship survival

Meanwhile, Campbell was delighted at clinching eighth place and automatic safety.

A point was enough to get Arbroath over the line as they continue their Championship adventure.

The summer is likely to be busy with ins and outs at Arbroath.

But they can enjoy Saturday’s Player of the Year dinner knowing the club will be in the second tier next term.

Campbell added: “It’s job done. The objective was to stay in the league and we’ve managed that for five seasons as a part-time club.

“I’m very proud of my team. We are now confirmed as the best part-time team in the season.

“The Arbroath fans were phenomenal. There were 2,700 people there and they backed us all night.

“They have been fantastic to me personally and to the team and staying in the league is for them.

“The club has developed into a top grade part-time club.

“But the sad thing for me is that I’m going to have to say goodbye to a lot of players over the next few weeks. That’s my job.”