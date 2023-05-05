Dick Campbell discusses Bobby Linn’s future as Arbroath boss celebrates 5th Championship season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell discusses Bobby Linn’s future as Arbroath boss celebrates 5th Championship season

Linn was outstanding as Arbroath secured their place in the second tier, leaving the field to a standing ovation from the fans.

By Ewan Smith
Bobby Linn tuned in a stunning display for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn tuned in a stunning display for Arbroath. Image: SNS

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has revealed Bobby Linn may not have played his last game for the Gayfield club.

Linn turned in a five-star showing as Arbroath secured their place in the Championship for a fifth successive season with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Hamilton.

And while he was given a standing ovation as he came off in the final few minutes, it may not be the last Lichties fans see of him.

Linn, who celebrated his testimonial year last season, has been offered a new deal by Campbell.

He rallied the fans with his pre-match interview and delivered with a determined display on the pitch.

It will now be over to the midfielder, who is supremely fit at 37, if he wants to stay at a club he signed for in 2013.

“I’ve offered Bobby Linn a contract and he’s gone away to think about it,” said Campbell.

Bobby Linn has been a popular figure with Arbroath fans. Image: SNS

“He was fantastic tonight and he got a great reception from the fans. He really deserved that.

“I’ve asked him to stay. My problem with Bobby Linn is he wants to play every single week.

“He’s almost 38 and that’s tough on his legs.

“But there’s absolutely no doubting his quality and we’ll see what he does next.”

Dick Campbell delighted with Championship survival

Meanwhile, Campbell was delighted at clinching eighth place and automatic safety.

A point was enough to get Arbroath over the line as they continue their Championship adventure.

The summer is likely to be busy with ins and outs at Arbroath.

But they can enjoy Saturday’s Player of the Year dinner knowing the club will be in the second tier next term.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS

Campbell added: “It’s job done. The objective was to stay in the league and we’ve managed that for five seasons as a part-time club.

“I’m very proud of my team. We are now confirmed as the best part-time team in the season.

“The Arbroath fans were phenomenal. There were 2,700 people there and they backed us all night.

“They have been fantastic to me personally and to the team and staying in the league is for them.

“The club has developed into a top grade part-time club.

“But the sad thing for me is that I’m going to have to say goodbye to a lot of players over the next few weeks. That’s my job.”

