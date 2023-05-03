Bobby Linn says it’s ‘time to deliver’ as Arbroath legend urges loyal Lichties fans to back Angus side one final time in Championship survival race

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bobby Linn knows more than most what Championship football means to Arbroath having represented them for a decade.

The Lichties legend celebrated his testimonial year last season and his impressive stats haul and incredible attitude to the game has made him a fans’ favourite.

With 85 goals and 111 assists in 376 appearances for Arbroath, Linn has been a huge part of the success story at Gayfield.

In his time they have risen from second bottom of League Two to the brink of the Scottish Premiership last term.

But with Championship survival on the line in Friday’s clash with Hamilton, Linn understand the magnitude of the task ahead.

And that’s why he’s made an appeal to Arbroath fans – who have backed the club all season – to turn out one more time and roar their side onto safety.

Arbroath v @acciesfc Tickets Tickets are on sale for Fridays HUGE match at Gayfield. No Pay at the Gate / Tickets must be purchased online! Arbroath – https://t.co/tYeBGnfOzS Hamilton Accies – https://t.co/FVjhqOQ7Dp More Information; https://t.co/XlzsHeEFM8 pic.twitter.com/gLBVHP7bTQ — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) May 1, 2023

Arbroath had almost 2,500 at their last home game with Cove Rangers and want big numbers to show for Hamilton’s visit.

“We need the fans now more than ever,” said Linn.

“This game is massive. You don’t need to have any affiliation with Arbroath to understand that.

“But our fans have been tremendous this season. Absolutely fantastic.

“I like to think I’ve always had a great rapport with them but the bond has grown stronger and stronger every year.

“I love our fans and love this club.

Bobby Linn honoured to be part of ‘Arbroath journey’

“The growth of Arboath during my time has been incredible. I often speak to Ricky Little about it as we signed at the same time.

“I remember being there when we had 200 or 300 fans. We remember the nights in Annan and Elgin City where there were 20 or 30 loyal fans and we knew them all by name.

“Now look at where we are at – getting crowds in excess of 2,000.

“Commercially we’ve upped our game and the links with the community are outstanding.

“When I joined we had a loyal fan base but it now feels like the whole town supports Arbroath.

“It has been an honour and privilege to be a part of the journey.

“And that journey is not over yet for this club.

“We still have so much we want to achieve and we have to go into Friday with a really positive mindset.

“I’m a great believer in the power of positive thinking. We need that on Friday.

“It’s not been a great season at times and, week-in, week-out, the fan have turned up to back us.

“I’m sure they’ve often gone home frustrated but we, too, as players hurt when we don’t win.

“It’s time for us all to come together and deliver and we need the fans by our side, roaring us on.”

Bobby Linn willing to lead on and off the park

Linn has had to be patient on his opportunities this term, often coming off the bench to make an impact.

But he netted the all-important winner against Hamilton at Gayfield last time out and would love the chance to make an impact.

He added: “I want to play every week.

“I’ve still got a real hunger and desire for this game but I also see the bigger picture.

“When I’m not starting then I need to offer that leadership off the park.

“I will gee-up the players in the dressing room, in the warm-up and try to get the crowd going.

“We’ve had a lot of new players this year and it’s really important that we embed them in and make them feel a part of the club.

“The power of Arbroath has been built on togetherness.

“Players, staff, management, fans, board and the community – we are all one. Let’s get together on Friday and deliver.”