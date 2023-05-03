Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers strike out on Great Glen Way

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers are half way through a challenging fundraising journey along the Great Glen Way.

The nine disabled ramblers, supported by a team of volunteers, left Fort William on Sunday April 30.

They hope to reach Inverness on Saturday May 6 as King Charles III is crowned in Westminster Abbey.

Determination to overcome obstacles

The Courier told previously how the intrepid scooter adventure was organised to raise funds for their cause.

Brian Watson, the organiser of the challenge, said: “Sunday was a very difficult start on the leg from Fort William to Gairlochy.

“The weather was terrible with rain most of the day.

“But the ramblers on their mobility scooters were so determined they completed the day in good spirits.

“On days two and three the weather was kinder.

“Monday saw us completing the longest leg reaching Laggan Locks after a long day over the most difficult parts of the route.

“The sun shone for us again on Tuesday and that saw us reach Fort Augustus.

“I am so proud of all of our disabled ramblers and the whole support team that have got us so far already.”

Donald Jenks, one of the volunteers supporting the expedition, said: “There are still some significant days of rambling to do before we reach Inverness on Saturday.

“But it has been so inspiring to see the determination of our team to overcome obstacles that most of us would literally take in our stride.

“That spirit will undoubtedly see us to the finishing post”

What is the Great Glen Way?

The magnificent 79 mile/127 km Great Glen Way stretches from Fort William in the south-west to Inverness in the north-east.

Starting (or ending) in Fort William in the shadow of Britain’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis, the waymarked route follows the country’s greatest geological fault.

It also follows sections of Thomas Telford’s historic Caledonian Canal before reaching Inverness, the capital of the Highlands.

Tourism paraphernalia entices intrepid visitors by saying the route can be walked in four to seven days.

They can stay overnight in various communities along the Great Glen, and suits all levels of walker.

But organisers have had to overcome challenges that the route would throw up if it was being tackled by people on mobility scooters.

The Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers recently celebrated their 20th anniversary.