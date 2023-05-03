Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers strike out on Great Glen Way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers strike out on Great Glen Way

Nine intrepid mobility scooter users aim to reach Inverness on Saturday

By Michael Alexander
Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers are half way through a challenging fundraising journey along the length of the Great Glen Way. Image: Donald Jenks
Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers are half way through a challenging fundraising journey along the length of the Great Glen Way. Image: Donald Jenks

The Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers are half way through a challenging fundraising journey along the Great Glen Way.

The nine disabled ramblers, supported by a team of volunteers, left Fort William on Sunday April 30.

They hope to reach Inverness on Saturday May 6 as King Charles III is crowned in Westminster Abbey.

Determination to overcome obstacles

The Courier told previously how the intrepid scooter adventure was organised to raise funds for their cause.

Brian Watson, the organiser of the challenge, said: “Sunday was a very difficult start on the leg  from Fort William to Gairlochy.

Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers are half way through a challenging fundraising journey along the length of the Great Glen Way. Image: Donald Jenks

“The weather was terrible with rain most of the day.

“But the ramblers on their mobility scooters were so determined they completed the day in good spirits.

“On days two and three the weather was kinder.

“Monday saw us completing the longest leg reaching Laggan Locks after a long day over the most difficult parts of the route.

“The sun shone for us again on Tuesday and that saw us reach Fort Augustus.

Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers are half way through a challenging fundraising journey along the length of the Great Glen Way. Image: Donald Jenks

“I am so proud of all of our disabled ramblers and the whole support team that have got us so far already.”

Donald Jenks, one of the volunteers supporting the expedition, said: “There are still some significant days of rambling to do before we reach Inverness on Saturday.

“But it has been so inspiring to see the determination of our team to overcome obstacles that most of us would literally take in our stride.

“That spirit will undoubtedly see us to the finishing post”

What is the Great Glen Way?

The magnificent 79 mile/127 km Great Glen Way stretches from Fort William in the south-west to Inverness in the north-east.

Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers are half way through a challenging fundraising journey along the length of the Great Glen Way. Image: Donald Jenks

Starting (or ending) in Fort William in the shadow of Britain’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis, the waymarked route follows the country’s greatest geological fault.

It also follows sections of Thomas Telford’s historic Caledonian Canal before reaching Inverness, the capital of the Highlands.

Tourism paraphernalia entices intrepid visitors by saying the route can be walked in four to seven days.

Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers are half way through a challenging fundraising journey along the length of the Great Glen Way. Image: Donald Jenks

They can stay overnight in various communities along the Great Glen, and suits all levels of walker.

But organisers have had to overcome challenges that the route would throw up if it was being tackled by people on mobility scooters.

The Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers recently celebrated their 20th anniversary.

