Ian Murray assesses Raith Rovers’ season and reveals the match when squad’s attitude ‘really hit home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray assesses Raith Rovers’ season and reveals the match when squad’s attitude ‘really hit home’

The Stark's Park boss reflected on his first season in charge of the Scottish Championship club.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray says there have been more positives than negatives this season. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray says there have been more positives than negatives this season. Images: SNS.

Ian Murray said that the week of Raith Rovers’ incredible comeback versus Dundee and subsequent win over Motherwell was their best work of the season.

Though he picks a less glamorous game when asked for his highlight: the 2-0 victory over then-league leaders Queen’s Park last month.

It followed defeat in the SPFL Trust Trophy final the week before and told Murray a lot about his players.

“I thought it was fantastic,” Murray tells Courier Sport. “We’ve played better, but bouncing back from the cup final, our appetite and desire were excellent.

“The clean sheet was nice and it was a comprehensive 2-0 win. We deserved to win the game, but I think the boys showed me their attitude that day.

“It really hit home that day that they were hungry to do well as a group, do well as a club and do well for me.

“But the week when we went up to Arbroath and won, then we went to Dens and won on penalties, then we beat Motherwell – that was probably our best working week.”

Success can bring disappointment

The Raith Rovers manager has brought an exciting style of football to Stark’s Park this season and even though it may have petered out somewhat, his side have put on some cracking shows.

Ian Murray says there have been more positives than negatives this season. Image: SNS.

A seventh-place finish is slightly disappointing but deserved, according to Murray, and overall there “have been more positives than negatives”.

“I’m quite happy with the season,” he adds.

“We’ve had disappointments along the way, like most teams, but sometimes disappointment comes with success beforehand.

“Getting to the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup for the first time in seven or eight years was great.

“It was the first time we beat a club from a higher division in the Scottish Cup at home in 50 years, our longest unbeaten run for about 20 years, another cup final – they’re all good achievements.

“We’d have liked to have won the final and be higher up in the league, but we probably are where we deserve to be.

“Some will argue we deserve a bit more but we’ve not scored enough goals and we’ve had too many draws.

“In terms of the overall package, I’d say there have been more positives than negatives.”

Team news

The Rovers boss’ squad is looking in slightly better shape than it did last weekend as Tom Lang and Lewis Vaughan return from suspension.

Lewis Vaughan is back from suspension but there are doubts over Ethan Ross. Image: SNS.

However, there are doubts over Ross Millen and Ethan Ross going into the final game of the season at home to Partick Thistle on Friday.

There is positive news on Jamie Gullan, who has returned to training this week and will hopefully be involved in the match-day squad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
2
Get Fried owners Martyn Davie and Cheryl Morris outside the new takeaway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
‘Fancy takeaway’ Get Fried opens in Kirkcaldy
3
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
4
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae’s family share Perth funeral plans as they prepare to lay ‘Cammy’ to…
5
(L-R) Malachi McBride, Cameron McEwing and Lewis McEwing leave Perth Sheriff Court.
Tooled up Perth teens were preparing for brawl, court told
6
A general view of Abbotsford Court in Glenrothes
Council to step up patrols over ‘dreadful’ noise at Glenrothes flats
7
Peter Philip, director of Tigh-Na-Muirn Ltd, admitted health and safety breaches.
Monifieth care home resident died after drinking Covid cleaning fluid
8
Jackie McKenzie and others involved with new Broughy ferry community cafe, Braw Tea.
New community cafe to open at Broughty Ferry Castle Green
9
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 9am. Image: James SImpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]