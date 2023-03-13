4 Raith Rovers talking points after Scottish Cup exit to Rangers: Game plan, rebuild and praise for youngster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after Scottish Cup exit to Rangers: Game plan, rebuild and praise for youngster

By Craig Cairns
March 13 2023, 11.47am Updated: March 13 2023, 2.05pm
Rovers took on Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.
Rovers took on Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers were soundly beaten but they went to Ibrox with a game plan that, on another day, could have given Rangers more of a run for their money.

Ian Murray returned to the place where he spent two years as a player with seven of his players missing.

They almost took it to the break on level terms before Connor Goldson headed in the opener.

Ryan Nolan’s own goal knocked the stuffing out of the away side before substitute Scott Arfield took advantage of a rare time when Rovers were cut open.

Courier Sport looks at four talking points from the 3-0 defeat in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

‘Did what we could’

After the match Murray was asked if he had any regrets over not having more of a go.

The Rovers boss responded that, with his limited resources, he felt he and the players did what they could to get a result.

They restricted Rangers to few chances from open play and when they did get forward they played some very nice football – without really troubling Allan McGregor.

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Murray wished his side had been able to get up the field on a few more occasions but said he and his players “did what we could”.

Adam Masson

One player deserving of being singled out is 18-year-old Adam Masson.

The defender was last seen being hooked in the first half versus Dundee in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final – a night that Rovers named just two outfield players on the bench.

It is not unusual for such a young player to have an off-day and Murray moved to protect his player in his post-match interview.

Adam Masson made his first appearance since Dundee. Image: SNS.

Masson’s next appearance in the side was to start at Ibrox with Ryan Kent and Borna Barasic running at him.

With no reserve football, players like Masson have to make do with bounce games, minutes here and there and being thrown in during an emergency.

Rebuild

It points to a wider issue that the Raith manager also addressed after Sunday’s match: they are rebuilding.

There were two players missing for Ibrox due to being cup-tied – and given Raith’s relative success in knockout competition there have been players in and out of the squad accordingly.

The recent signings have been predominantly loans and thus short-term fixes – the summer is the time to do longer-term business.

Rovers’ Ross Millen and Scott Brown. Image: SNS.

For an example look at Murray’s first three signings at Stark’s Park: Dylan Easton, Scott Brown and Ross Millen.

Back to league

Raith now have the chance to haul themselves into a position in the Scottish Championship to make a late bid for the play-off.

Three consecutive home matches – versus Cove Rangers, Hamilton and Queen’s Park – are next before their attention turns to the final of another cup competition.

[[title]]

[[text]]
