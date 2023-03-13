4 Raith Rovers talking points after Scottish Cup exit to Rangers: Game plan, rebuild and praise for youngster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers were soundly beaten but they went to Ibrox with a game plan that, on another day, could have given Rangers more of a run for their money.

Ian Murray returned to the place where he spent two years as a player with seven of his players missing.

They almost took it to the break on level terms before Connor Goldson headed in the opener.

Ryan Nolan’s own goal knocked the stuffing out of the away side before substitute Scott Arfield took advantage of a rare time when Rovers were cut open.

🎥 @RangersFC v @RaithRovers Watch the highlights as the holders confirmed their place in the Men's Scottish Cup Semi-Finals with victory over Raith Rovers.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/UdAwlf5QCA — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) March 12, 2023

Courier Sport looks at four talking points from the 3-0 defeat in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

‘Did what we could’

After the match Murray was asked if he had any regrets over not having more of a go.

The Rovers boss responded that, with his limited resources, he felt he and the players did what they could to get a result.

They restricted Rangers to few chances from open play and when they did get forward they played some very nice football – without really troubling Allan McGregor.

Murray wished his side had been able to get up the field on a few more occasions but said he and his players “did what we could”.

Adam Masson

One player deserving of being singled out is 18-year-old Adam Masson.

The defender was last seen being hooked in the first half versus Dundee in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final – a night that Rovers named just two outfield players on the bench.

It is not unusual for such a young player to have an off-day and Murray moved to protect his player in his post-match interview.

Masson’s next appearance in the side was to start at Ibrox with Ryan Kent and Borna Barasic running at him.

With no reserve football, players like Masson have to make do with bounce games, minutes here and there and being thrown in during an emergency.

Rebuild

It points to a wider issue that the Raith manager also addressed after Sunday’s match: they are rebuilding.

There were two players missing for Ibrox due to being cup-tied – and given Raith’s relative success in knockout competition there have been players in and out of the squad accordingly.

The recent signings have been predominantly loans and thus short-term fixes – the summer is the time to do longer-term business.

For an example look at Murray’s first three signings at Stark’s Park: Dylan Easton, Scott Brown and Ross Millen.

Back to league

Raith now have the chance to haul themselves into a position in the Scottish Championship to make a late bid for the play-off.

Ian Murray proud of his Raith Rovers players who ‘gave everything’ despite Scottish Cup exit to Rangers https://t.co/ShQKxCCG1E pic.twitter.com/3iJMXPYLLr — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) March 12, 2023

Three consecutive home matches – versus Cove Rangers, Hamilton and Queen’s Park – are next before their attention turns to the final of another cup competition.