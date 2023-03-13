James McPake on Dundee anger, Dunfermline demands and his point to prove with Pars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake says he arrived at Dunfermline with a point to prove after getting the sack at Dundee.

Now top of League One with an eight-point lead and big favourites to lift the title, he is doing that.

Two promotions for two clubs in a four years would be an enviable start to any managerial career.

But there have been some harsh lessons along the way and McPake has revealed he set about rectifying mistakes made at Dens Park immediately upon arrival at East End Park.

“I spent too much time at Dens. I just felt I needed to be there,” he told the Daily Record.

“So there was no freshness, nothing. There was a lot I got wrong that I changed from the start here.

“I was too angry. It was every decision – or players giving the ball away in training.

“It’s about balance. Coming in here, I had to reset Dunfermline but it was the same for me.

“Maybe at Dundee I’d been there too long and got too comfortable. Or maybe it’s just that I have more experience of the job now.”

‘Fed up’

The 38-year-old had been at Dundee since 2014, captaining the side before injury ended his career early.

He then stepped into youth coaching before moving into the manager’s office in 2019.

But he was shown the door in February 2022 on the back of two victories and one defeat in six games.

The manner of that departure left McPake “fed up” with the game – until Dunfermline chiefs came to his house with the opportunity to take over at East End Park.

“The owners, Thomas Meggle and Nick Teller, as well as David Cook, the chairman, all came to my house to interview me because I was in a knee brace at the time,” he added.

“After the way it ended at Dundee, I was fed up with it all.

“But seeing them and what their plans were changed that.

“Just sitting down speaking to them gave me the bug back. They knew about my knee and said they’d come to me. That personal touch was great.

Walter Smith

“At that point I didn’t want to go back into management. I wasn’t in any rush and probably needed more time for my own head.

“But I remember meeting Walter (Smith) when myself and Dave Mackay were doing our Pro Licence. He said something that stuck: ‘If you’re not sure about something just follow your gut.’

“When this club came in for me, it was a gut feeling I had. I realised I needed to go all-in because if I didn’t I would regret it.

“When I see what I’ve got here at Dunfermline, I don’t think (wife) Dawn would let me leave.

“She sees the difference in me from Dundee. And that’s not about Dundee – it’s about me.”

‘Hard done by’

The Pars missed the chance to build on last week’s crucial victory over title rivals Falkirk thanks to snow in Peterhead seeing their match called off.

Next up, though, is a home clash with FC Edinburgh as the games tick away in the League One season.

Dunfermline fans are believing in their team, shown by the bumper attendance for that clash with the Bairns – the biggest East End Park crowd in a decade.

There is pressure but McPake is relishing it.

“We want to be at a club where it’s demanded that you win – or at least provide a performance,” he added.

“I realise there is real history here, a big weight. But I welcome that pressure.

“I had the bit between my teeth coming there. I felt hard done by and had a point to prove. Hopefully I’m doing that.

“Before, when my name was brought up with other jobs – and it has only happened a couple of times – I got excited.

“But now it’s, nah. It would take something special for me to leave here. I’m only 38 and I feel I owe them something, the board and the fans.

“I was probably an unpopular appointment. I have no problem with that. I’d just been sacked at Dundee.

“If there was a poll, I don’t think I’d have gotten many votes from Dunfermline fans. But they have taken to us.

“We’re building something and I’m enjoying it.”