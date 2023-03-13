Hotel and holiday accommodation plan submitted for Crail Airfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife’s Crail Airfield could be transformed into a holiday and tourist destination.

A developer has revealed ambitious plans for the former military site, including a hotel and holiday accommodation units.

The proposal of application notice lodged with Fife Council also includes an open-air museum and shops.

And a public event space and industrial units are also included in the submission by West Lothian-based company Ground Developments Ltd.

A proposal of application notice, or PAN, is not a detailed planning application.

However, it is a notice to the council that the company intends to engage with the community about its intention.

Previous plans include supercar test circuit

The regeneration proposal is by no means the first idea for the old Royal Navy base.

In 2014, there was an application to transform it into an “artisan village”, complete with 500 houses, a hotel, holiday lodges, artists’ studios and a community centre.

However, local people were concerned it would create a separate settlement close to the East Neuk village.

The following year, a plan was submitted for a supercar test circuit.

Crail Airfield owners wanted permission to allow high-end manufacturers such as Porsche and Ferrari to put their luxury motors through their paces.

However, that also attracted objections over noise and disturbance fears.

Crail Airfield former military base

Crail Airfield was a Naval training base, operating as HMS Jackdaw during the Second World War.

It was vacated by the military around 60 years ago, however.

And it has since been used for popular car boot sales, car racing and other motoring events.

Historic Environment Scotland describes it as the best-preserved example of a Second World War Naval airfield in Scotland.