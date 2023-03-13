Hotel and holiday accommodation plan submitted for Crail Airfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Hotel and holiday accommodation plan submitted for Crail Airfield

By Claire Warrender
March 13 2023, 12.09pm Updated: March 13 2023, 2.14pm
The former administration building on Crail Airfield, pictured in 2014. Image: Kim Cessford.

Fife’s Crail Airfield could be transformed into a holiday and tourist destination.

A developer has revealed ambitious plans for the former military site, including a hotel and holiday accommodation units.

The proposal of application notice lodged with Fife Council also includes an open-air museum and shops.

And a public event space and industrial units are also included in the submission by West Lothian-based company Ground Developments Ltd.

A proposal of application notice, or PAN, is not a detailed planning application.

However, it is a notice to the council that the company intends to engage with the community about its intention.

Previous plans include supercar test circuit

The regeneration proposal is by no means the first idea for the old Royal Navy base.

In 2014, there was an application to transform it into an “artisan village”, complete with 500 houses, a hotel, holiday lodges, artists’ studios and a community centre.

The Crail Airfield plan includes a hotel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

However, local people were concerned it would create a separate settlement close to the East Neuk village.

The following year, a plan was submitted for a supercar test circuit.

Crail Airfield owners wanted permission to allow high-end manufacturers such as Porsche and Ferrari to put their luxury motors through their paces.

However, that also attracted objections over noise and disturbance fears.

Crail Airfield former military base

Crail Airfield was a Naval training base, operating as HMS Jackdaw during the Second World War.

It was vacated by the military around 60 years ago, however.

And it has since been used for popular car boot sales, car racing and other motoring events.

Historic Environment Scotland describes it as the best-preserved example of a Second World War Naval airfield in Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
NHS Fife to take over Rosyth GP Practice
Fife thief jailed for 'extremely frightening' handbag robbery
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
Crufts honour for Fife cop and dog duo who continued missing person search with…
Fife 'monster' jailed despite claims he is now 'good person to heart'
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
Plummeting NHS dental treatments leaves Fife facing 'ticking time bomb'
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town

Most Read

1
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
10
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will 'stick together' and 'keep heads held high' after…
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented