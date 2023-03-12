Ian Murray proud of his Raith Rovers players who ‘gave everything’ despite Scottish Cup exit to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray proud of his Raith Rovers players who ‘gave everything’ despite Scottish Cup exit to Rangers

By Craig Cairns
March 12 2023, 3.47pm Updated: March 12 2023, 4.58pm
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray was disappointed at the manner of the first two Rangers goals but lauded his players for their effort in a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox.

The Raith Rovers manager was already set to go with a depleted squad when right-back Ross Millen was ruled out and captain Scott Brown failed to recover in time.

Rovers defended well until Connor Goldson opened the scoring with a header from a corner just before half-time.

Goldson opened the scoring. Image: SNS.

Ryan Nolan’s own goal put the game beyond Raith around the hour mark and substitute Scott Arfield added the third.

“We’re disappointed to be out of the Scottish Cup, that’s for sure,” said Murray. “We wanted to go further.

“My first emotion right now is pride in my football players, I thought they were excellent.

“I thought the discipline, shape and structure that they carried out was great.

“The pride in the football club – the support that we brought today and the appreciation they showed us towards the end. It’s been a tough season, we’ve had to rebuild a little bit.”

Young guns

There were special mentions for Adam Masson and Grieg Young – Masson especially, who started in place of Millen.

The 18-year-old was “this time last year he was at school”, said Murray.

Murray was without seven players, due to a mixture of players injured, cup-tied and away on international duty.

Rovers have faced similar situations in cup competitions already this season, but the Glasgow giants on their own patch proved a step too far.

They still have the SPFL Trust Trophy final at the end of this month and a run of home fixtures in the Championship that they will be looking to use to climb the league.

“I thought our players gave absolutely everything,” said the Rovers boss.

“We would like to have been up the park more. We did at times show decent quality.

“This isn’t a game that will define our season, this is a game that gives us a grounding for the final quarter.

“If we work like that and execute game plans like that then we’ll be OK.”

Rangers manager Michael Beale was pleased with the result after his side initially struggle to break down Rovers, noting that it is their third match in a week.

“Raith tried to make the game really difficult,” he said.

“You think after the first goal goes in, the game opens up, but it didn’t. It was a slow game.

“The most important thing is the three goals, a clean sheet and the win.”

