It’s been a disappointing end to Raith Rovers’ season – but there are reasons to be positive

There is no hiding that it’s been a difficult campaign at times for Raith Rovers.

In a division where literally every other team has something to play for going into the final day, it’s been a disappointing end to the season.

There have been areas where the team can improve, but the severity has been clouded by endless injuries.

Saturday’s defeat to playoff-chasing Ayr United was made even tougher due to two suspensions.

It was their sixth match without a win and they started with just one substitute – 19-year-old full-back Grieg Young.

You can have one-off results, like the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final and semi-final wins, but it’s simply not sustainable to run with such few players.

Despite all this there have been some highs and some encouraging signs going into next season.

Incoming investment

Although not a done deal, it looks like May will bring with it some renewed investment and fresh ideas.

The recent financial losses are unsustainable and have clearly impacted what has happened on-field.

What happens off-field in the next few weeks will go a long way to determining which players can be attracted to the club

Recruitment

After making three quick signings last summer, Murray spoke about the difficulties of the rest of the transfer window, repeated by his counterpart at other clubs.

From there it has been gambles, youngsters and sticking plasters. Some have worked out well, like Connor O’Riordan. Less so for the likes of John Frederiksen.

But those three initial signings – Ross Millen, Dylan Easton and Scott Brown – bode well for this summer.

Style of football

You can’t always get the results and while there is no arguing they could have been better this season, there is also no doubt Murray is trying to play in an entertaining way.

Even in defeat there have been matches when they have played the better football – and they have drawn praise from other managers in this regard.

Ian Murray improved year-on-year at Airdrie using similar methods.

Cup runs

It ultimately ended in disappointment, and the final was a game they should have at least drawn level in, but this season’s SPFL Trust Trophy run was packed with fantastic moments.

From Ross Millen’s panenka to the depleted squad in the lashing rain at Ochilview celebrating Frederiksen’s only goal for the club.

The season highlight, though was putting Premiership side Motherwell to the sword in the Scottish Cup.

That match came amidst a 14-match unbeaten run and showed what a Murray side can do when things click.