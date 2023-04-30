It’s been a disappointing end to Raith Rovers’ season – but there are reasons to be positive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s been a disappointing end to Raith Rovers’ season – but there are reasons to be positive

After a fifth defeat in six matches on Saturday, Courier Sport looks at some of the encouraging signs from an eventful season.

Ian Murray has had a turbulent first season at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

By Craig Cairns

There is no hiding that it’s been a difficult campaign at times for Raith Rovers.

In a division where literally every other team has something to play for going into the final day, it’s been a disappointing end to the season.

There have been areas where the team can improve, but the severity has been clouded by endless injuries.

Saturday’s defeat to playoff-chasing Ayr United was made even tougher due to two suspensions.

It was their sixth match without a win and they started with just one substitute – 19-year-old full-back Grieg Young.

You can have one-off results, like the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final and semi-final wins, but it’s simply not sustainable to run with such few players.

Despite all this there have been some highs and some encouraging signs going into next season.

Incoming investment

Although not a done deal, it looks like May will bring with it some renewed investment and fresh ideas.

Raith Rovers hope to have some new investment soon. Image: SNS.

The recent financial losses are unsustainable and have clearly impacted what has happened on-field.

What happens off-field in the next few weeks will go a long way to determining which players can be attracted to the club

Recruitment

After making three quick signings last summer, Murray spoke about the difficulties of the rest of the transfer window, repeated by his counterpart at other clubs.

From there it has been gambles, youngsters and sticking plasters. Some have worked out well, like Connor O’Riordan. Less so for the likes of John Frederiksen.

Connor O’Riordan impressed on loan at Raith from Crewe. Image: SNS.

But those three initial signings – Ross Millen, Dylan Easton and Scott Brown – bode well for this summer.

Style of football

You can’t always get the results and while there is no arguing they could have been better this season, there is also no doubt Murray is trying to play in an entertaining way.

Rovers manager Ian Murray has faced many selection issues. Image: SNS.

Even in defeat there have been matches when they have played the better football – and they have drawn praise from other managers in this regard.

Ian Murray improved year-on-year at Airdrie using similar methods.

Cup runs

It ultimately ended in disappointment, and the final was a game they should have at least drawn level in, but this season’s SPFL Trust Trophy run was packed with fantastic moments.

From Ross Millen’s panenka to the depleted squad in the lashing rain at Ochilview celebrating Frederiksen’s only goal for the club.

The season highlight, though was putting Premiership side Motherwell to the sword in the Scottish Cup.

That match came amidst a 14-match unbeaten run and showed what a Murray side can do when things click.

