4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to keep unbeaten run going

Jamie MacDonald saved a second-half penalty from Ben Dempsey on his 500th career appearance as Raith Rovers and Ayr United played out a 0-0 draw.

It stretches Rovers’ unbeaten run to 14 though there have been eight draws in that time – seven of those have in the Scottish Championship.

Ian Murray made one change to his lineup, bringing in William Akio in attack at the expense of Isma Goncalves.

There were plenty of opportunities in the second half at Stark’s Park but Ayr keeper Charlie Albinson barely had a save to make over the 90 minutes as Rovers missed the target again and again.

Raith remain in sixth place, missing the chance to leapfrog Partick Thistle in the table.

Uneventful first half

Neither keeper had much to do in the opening 45 minutes.

Raith played some nice stuff at times but lacked the final ball and almost played themselves into trouble on a few occasions.

At the other end Tom Lang was winning the physical battle with Dipo Akinyemi and Ayr’s best chances of the half fell elsewhere.

Mark McKenzie had a free header but got under it and sent it and at the end of the half Ben Dempsey unleashed a volley but it was blocked excellently by Ross Millen.

Easton chances

Not long after the break Murray could be seen telling William Akio to position himself between the posts when crosses are coming into the box.

Within a couple of minutes he was inches away from connecting with Connolly’s dangerous inswinging cross.

The visitors then had a spell in which they were awarded a penalty but MacDonald got down low to his left to keep it out.

Rovers soon got back to knocking the ball around but were again frustrated with the lack of end product.

Most of the chance fell to Easton but he wasn’t catching his shots right and couldn’t find the target.

Akinyemi then missed a great chance at the end to win it for Ayr.

Unbeaten run continues

Fourteen matches unbeaten should not be sniffed at and that period has seen Rovers reach a cup final and the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup and set up a trip to Ibrox.

But there have been too many draws in the Championship if Muray’s side are to climb the league.

Friday night was another opportunity to leapfrog Thistle and put pressure on sides like Ayr.

It was no doubt a frustrating second half but chances are still being created.

They will have to start being more ruthless if they are to get to where they want to be.

Keeper milestone

Jamie MacDonald lined up in goals for the 500th appearance of his career – and he capped it off with a penalty save.

Congratulations to our super keeper, Jamie MacDonald on his 500th professional appearance tonight 👏💙🐐 pic.twitter.com/o1yPqZwNMF — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) February 24, 2023

He now appears to be over the shoulder injury from earlier in the season that forced to him to sit out a few games.

Until Isma joined he was the only player over 30 in the Rovers squad and his experience has been invaluable this season behind what has either been a youthful or makeshift central defence.

The veteran keeper has had spells at Hearts, Falkirk, Queen of the South, Kilmarnock and Alloa Athletic.