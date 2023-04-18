EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers chief reveals timeline for new investment

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers hope to have a deal in place for fresh investment by the second week in May.

Discussions remain ongoing with a local consortium fronted by outgoing Kelty Hearts trio Dean McKenzie, Andrew Barrowman and John Potter.

It is also understood Silverbear Capital, led by adviser Mike Dellios, have been back in contact with the Stark’s Park hierarchy.

The group got into a war of words with Rovers owner John Sim during takeover talks earlier this year.

Steven MacDonald, the Kirkcaldy outfit’s chairman, told Courier Sport: “As far as I know, everything is going to plan.

“But until it’s signed and across the line, who knows what can happen.

“John mentioned at the AGM [last week] that he hoped to have things resolved by May 12 or 13 and it’s still going according to plan.”

Local consortium

Should investment from the departing Kelty group go through, they will take over the day-to-day running of Raith.

That deal would see Sim retain a minority shareholding in the club – as well as a majority shareholding in the stadium – but he would not be an active partner.

Fife businessman McKenzie, general manager at New Central Park, is expected to become managing director at Rovers.

It is understood former Dunfermline, Ross County and Livingston striker Barrowman will oversee football and commercial operations, with outgoing Kelty boss John Potter taking on the role of director of football.

Courier Sport has also learned local businessman Ruaridh Kilgour is part of the consortium and will bring digital marking expertise to Rovers.

Kilgour is the owner of the Scottish Patter Twitter account and during the Covid pandemic helped more than 100 clubs raise hundreds of thousands of pounds through his Donate a Ticket scheme.

We revealed on Monday that Kelty Hearts duo Jamie Barjonas and Alfredo Agyeman will top Raith’s transfer shortlist IF the local consortium take charge in Kirkcaldy.