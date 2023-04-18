EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers chief reveals timeline for new investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers chief reveals timeline for new investment

Stark's Park chairman Steven MacDonald told Courier Sport that while nothing is set in stone, everything is going 'according to plan'.

By Craig Cairns
Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald, right, with owner John Sim. Image: SNS.
Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald, right, with owner John Sim. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers hope to have a deal in place for fresh investment by the second week in May.

Discussions remain ongoing with a local consortium fronted by outgoing Kelty Hearts trio Dean McKenzie, Andrew Barrowman and John Potter.

It is also understood Silverbear Capital, led by adviser Mike Dellios, have been back in contact with the Stark’s Park hierarchy.

The group got into a war of words with Rovers owner John Sim during takeover talks earlier this year.

Steven MacDonald, the Kirkcaldy outfit’s chairman, told Courier Sport: “As far as I know, everything is going to plan.

Raith Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald. Image: SNS.

“But until it’s signed and across the line, who knows what can happen.

“John mentioned at the AGM [last week] that he hoped to have things resolved by May 12 or 13 and it’s still going according to plan.”

Local consortium

Should investment from the departing Kelty group go through, they will take over the day-to-day running of Raith.

That deal would see Sim retain a minority shareholding in the club – as well as a majority shareholding in the stadium – but he would not be an active partner.

Fife businessman McKenzie, general manager at New Central Park, is expected to become managing director at Rovers.

It is understood former Dunfermline, Ross County and Livingston striker Barrowman will oversee football and commercial operations, with outgoing Kelty boss John Potter taking on the role of director of football.

John Potter is expected to take up a role at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport has also learned local businessman Ruaridh Kilgour is part of the consortium and will bring digital marking expertise to Rovers.

Kilgour is the owner of the Scottish Patter Twitter account and during the Covid pandemic helped more than 100 clubs raise hundreds of thousands of pounds through his Donate a Ticket scheme.

We revealed on Monday that Kelty Hearts duo Jamie Barjonas and Alfredo Agyeman will top Raith’s transfer shortlist IF the local consortium take charge in Kirkcaldy.

