EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through

Courier Sport understands Kelty pair Jamie Barjonas and Alfredo Agyeman are top of the new regime's Stark’s Park transfer shortlist.

Kelty Hearts star Jamie Barjonas. Image: SNS.
By Courier Sport

Raith will move for Kelty Hearts stars Jamie Barjonas and Alfredo Agyeman IF outgoing New Central Park trio Dean McKenzie, Andrew Barrowman and John Potter take control at Rovers.

Courier Sport understands the Kelty pair are top of their Stark’s Park transfer shortlist.

McKenzie, Barrowman and Potter are expected to assume a majority stake in Rovers and take over the day-to-day running of the club, with current owner John Sim retaining a minority shareholding and his stake in the stadium.

And they are huge admirers of former Rangers midfielder Barjonas – who had a loan spell at Raith in League One in 2018/19 – and Ghanaian forward Agyeman, both out of contract next month.

Raith Rovers shake-up

Ex-Scotland U-19 international Barjonas, 24, signed for Kelty in June 2021 and was instrumental in the club’s League Two title triumph under Kevin Thomson.

Former Motherwell kid Agyeman – also on the radar of Dunfermline, Falkirk and Linfield – arrived in Fife a month later and has also been a key player, scoring 16 times in 85 appearances for the Maroon Machine.

Local businessman McKenzie, general manager at New Central Park, is expected to become managing director at Rovers.

Alfredo Agyeman in action for Kelty Hearts. Image: SNS.

It’s believed former Dunfermline, Ross County and Livingston striker Barrowman will oversee football and commercial operations, with outgoing Kelty boss John Potter – who was Jack Ross’ No 2 at Hibs – taking on the role of director of football.

Their arrival looks set to bring a close to the Rovers ownership saga that has seen owner Sim hold talks with several parties including Silverbear Capital, advised by ex-SFA chief executive Gordon Smith.

Speaking at last week’s AGM, Sim referred to the latest development as “incoming investment” rather than a takeover.

‘Positive people’

There are still issues to be resolved before Raith announce the shake-up through the club’s official channels.

But manager Ian Murray revealed on Saturday, following his side’s home draw with Arbroath, he had spoken to the potential investors.

He said: “The initial talks we’ve had with the new guys have been very, very positive.

“They’ve been really, really supportive but I’m not privy to all those conversations and not sure how far down the line they are.

“They are really positive people, looking to build, and have got a really good balance about them.

“They’ve had a good look at us. They’ve been watching us for some time and it could potentially be an exciting time for Raith Rovers Football Club.”

