Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve

The thieves stole a three figure sum after breaking into the boxes overnight on Sunday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed. Image: Paul Reid

Hundreds of pounds has been stolen from honesty boxes at a popular Angus nature reserve.

The thieves struck at Murton Nature Reserve on the outskirts of Forfar overnight on Sunday.

They broke into four honesty and donation boxes and managed to get away with a three figure sum, according to staff.

Staff at Murton Nature Reserve ‘devastated’

Manager Alison Elliott said staff made the discovery when they arrived for work on Monday morning.

She said: “After a very busy, happy, engaging and fun-filled holiday period at Murton, we were devastated to arrive on site on Monday to discover that our donation and honesty boxes were broken into on Sunday night.”

Alison Elliott says a three figure sum was taken. Image: Paul Reid

Alison said four boxes were broken into but two were empty.

The money was stolen from the other two.

One of those is for donations and the other is for families to pay their entry fee to the reserve.

She said: “For the most part this system works really well.

“We know we can trust families to leave their entry fee and we have no issues with that.

Honesty box theft ‘planned in advance’

“However, someone has planned this in advance – they have known where to come.

“These are robust boxes. Someone must have planned this visit and arrived with the tools and equipment to carry out this theft.

“We’re devastated, infuriated, frustrated and disappointed.

“As a charity we support our community as best we can.

One of the boxes targeted. Image: Paul Reid

“We are an affordable and inclusive site to visit. Fundraising is becoming more and more difficult and every penny absolutely counts.”

Alison asked anyone who has information on the theft to get in touch with staff.

She said: “We have been the target of theft before – it is demoralising and frustrating, and now happening again makes us very angry.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the reserve can do so here.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of theft from donation tins at a premises in Murton, Forfar, around 10.10am on Monday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

