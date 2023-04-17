159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’

A previous bid was withdrawn after it emerged the windows of more than 50 houses would have to be kept shut to block out noise.

By Graham Brown
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes.

Angus planners say a revised masterplan for nearly 160 new Forfar homes has “significant design failings”.

And their criticism of the Westfield Loan bid leaves leading housebuilder Muir Homes facing an uphill struggle to convince councillors to go against a refusal recommendation for the scheme.

It is the second time the company has tried to secure detailed permission for the site.

The company want to develop farmland beside the A94 Glamis Road heading west out of Forfar.

The Westfield Loan greenfield site with town textile firm Don and Low opposite. Pic: Google.
The Muir Homes site sits opposite Orchardbank industrial estate. Pic: Google.

Previous plan pulled

They withdrew a previous application at the eleventh hour.

More than 50 houses would have required their windows to be kept closed to block out noise from the busy road and Orchardbank industrial estate.

In January the company released a revised layout and expressed confidence it would satisfy planning officials.

The housebuilder said it would offer the “best of both worlds” being close to the town and on the edge of the countryside.

The company submitted a revised layout to Angus planners in January. Image: Muir Homes

But the council’s environmental health department has lodged an official objection to the application.

They say the new masterplan puts some houses even closer to the A94 and the factories of textile firm Don & Low.

Muir say mitigation measures include putting “acoustic homes” beside the Glamis Road.

Those would have non-habitable rooms facing north.

Officers fear future complaints about noise if the houses are given the go-ahead.

They say: “The council’s environmental health service…remains concerned resultant noise impact is likely to be understated.

“If noise impact is understated, the acceptability of the proposed mitigation cannot be confirmed.

“Complaint may be made about noise, including noise associated with operations and activity at the nearby industrial estate.”

Allocated for residential development

Although the land is zoned for housing, planners are highly critical of the overall concept.

“This proposal has significant design failings,” the refusal recommendation states.

“It would not provide a good living environment for future residents.

“A development of overall poor design quality that does not provide an acceptable residential amenity for future residents is not what development plan policy seeks to deliver.

“The long-term harm which would be associated with the proposal outweighs any benefits of contributing to the local housing land requirement.”

Angus development standards committee will consider the application at a meeting in Forfar on Tuesday.

