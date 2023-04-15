Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers shake-up

The ownership saga at Stark's Park looks to be heading towards its conclusion as the new group prepare to take up new positions.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers are set for an off-field shake-up.

Raith Rovers are preparing to welcome departing Kelty Hearts trio Dean McKenzie, Andy Barrowman and John Potter – in a move that will bring fresh investment to Stark’s Park.

Fife businessman McKenzie – who is the general manager at New Central Park – is expected to become managing director at Rovers.

It’s believed former Dunfermline, Ross County and Livingston striker Barrowman will oversee football and commercial operations, with outgoing Kelty boss John Potter – who was Jack Ross’ No 2 at Hibs – taking on the role of director of football.

Their arrival is likely to bring a close to the Rovers ownership saga which has seen owner John Sim hold talks with several parties about selling the club.

John Sim (back row, middle) has been seeking fresh investment at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Speaking at Wednesday night’s AGM, Sim referred to it as “incoming investment” rather than a takeover.

Manager Ian Murray confirmed in a recent interview with Raith TV that there would be “investment coming in” to the Kirkcaldy outfit.

Courier Sport understands the new group will assume a majority stake in the football club and take over the day-to-day running of it, with Sim retaining a minority shareholding and his stake in the stadium.

Meanwhile, Kelty Hearts captain Michael Tidser will replace Potter as manager at the end of the season.

