Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers shake-up

Raith Rovers are preparing to welcome departing Kelty Hearts trio Dean McKenzie, Andy Barrowman and John Potter – in a move that will bring fresh investment to Stark’s Park.

Fife businessman McKenzie – who is the general manager at New Central Park – is expected to become managing director at Rovers.

It’s believed former Dunfermline, Ross County and Livingston striker Barrowman will oversee football and commercial operations, with outgoing Kelty boss John Potter – who was Jack Ross’ No 2 at Hibs – taking on the role of director of football.

Their arrival is likely to bring a close to the Rovers ownership saga which has seen owner John Sim hold talks with several parties about selling the club.

Speaking at Wednesday night’s AGM, Sim referred to it as “incoming investment” rather than a takeover.

Manager Ian Murray confirmed in a recent interview with Raith TV that there would be “investment coming in” to the Kirkcaldy outfit.

Courier Sport understands the new group will assume a majority stake in the football club and take over the day-to-day running of it, with Sim retaining a minority shareholding and his stake in the stadium.

Meanwhile, Kelty Hearts captain Michael Tidser will replace Potter as manager at the end of the season.

Kelty Hearts enters a new chapter in its history. Read the club statement below:https://t.co/OBn38IgqDb pic.twitter.com/u0cYa5Wvbq — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) April 14, 2023