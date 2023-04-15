Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched an investigation after a break-in at the Co-op convenience store in Kirriemuir on Saturday.

Officers were alerted shortly after 1am with reports of a break-in at premises in The Roods in the town.

The shop remains sealed off on Saturday as an investigation into the incident gets underway.

A police vehicle also remains at the scene with officers seen entering and leaving the property throughout the morning.

One shopper said: “I went up about 11am and couldn’t get in to the Co-op because it was all taped off by police.

Alarm raised shortly after 1am

“There’s police tape across the front door.

“There’s also a police car guarding the door.

“I also saw two plain clothes officers taking notes and speaking to people outside the shop.

“Some people are saying there has been a break-in.

“Really surprising to see this.

“All the shop staff are standing outside.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25am on Saturday, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Roods, Kirriemuir.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”