Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in

The alarm was raised in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By Neil Henderson and Lindsey Hamilton
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police have sealed off the store in Kirriemuir. Image: Lindsay Hamilton DC Thomson

Police have launched an investigation after a break-in at the Co-op convenience store in Kirriemuir on Saturday.

Officers were alerted shortly after 1am with reports of a break-in at premises in The Roods in the town.

The shop remains sealed off on Saturday as an investigation into the incident gets underway.

A police vehicle also remains at the scene with officers seen entering and leaving the property throughout the morning.

Police remain at the scene in The Roods.
Police remain at the scene in The Roods. Image: Lindsay Hamilton\ DC Thomson

One shopper said: “I went up about 11am and couldn’t get in to the Co-op because it was all taped off by police.

Alarm raised shortly after 1am

“There’s police tape across the front door.

“There’s also a police car guarding the door.

The store has been sealed off by police
The store has been sealed off by police. Image: Lindsay Hamilton\ DC Thomson

“I also saw two plain clothes officers taking notes and speaking to people outside the shop.

“Some people are saying there has been a break-in.

“Really surprising to see this.

“All the shop staff are standing outside.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25am on Saturday, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Roods, Kirriemuir.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

