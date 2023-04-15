Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in

Police have launched an investigation after a break-in at the Co-op convenience store in Kirriemuir on Saturday.
Officers were alerted shortly after 1am with reports of a break-in at premises in The Roods in the town.
The shop remains sealed off on Saturday as an investigation into the incident gets underway.
A police vehicle also remains at the scene with officers seen entering and leaving the property throughout the morning.
One shopper said: “I went up about 11am and couldn’t get in to the Co-op because it was all taped off by police.
Alarm raised shortly after 1am
“There’s police tape across the front door.
“There’s also a police car guarding the door.
“I also saw two plain clothes officers taking notes and speaking to people outside the shop.
“Some people are saying there has been a break-in.
“Really surprising to see this.
“All the shop staff are standing outside.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25am on Saturday, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Roods, Kirriemuir.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”