Dundee Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street Emergency services were called to King Street shortly after 9am. By Neil Henderson April 15 2023, 12.35pm

A cyclist needed medical treatment after a collision with a vehicle in Dundee on Saturday. Emergency services including police and an ambulance crew were called to King Street shortly after 9am to reports of a crash involving a car and a cyclist. Eyewitnesses reported several police vehicles, an ambulance and an incident support vehicle arrived within quick succession. Police closed off a section of East Marketgait and King Street for a time as paramedics attended to the injured female at the scene. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene However the roads were reopened a short time later. The extent of her injuries have not been confirmed at this time. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were called around 9.15am on Saturday to a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on King Street in Dundee. "Emergency services attended and a woman, the cyclist, was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service. "The road was closed for a short time."