Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street

A cyclist needed medical treatment after a collision with a vehicle in Dundee on Saturday.

Emergency services including police and an ambulance crew were called to King Street shortly after 9am to reports of a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

Eyewitnesses reported several police vehicles, an ambulance and an incident support vehicle arrived within quick succession.

Police closed off a section of East Marketgait and King Street for a time as paramedics attended to the injured female at the scene.

However the roads were reopened a short time later.

The extent of her injuries have not been confirmed at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.15am on Saturday to a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on King Street in Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a woman, the cyclist, was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road was closed for a short time.”