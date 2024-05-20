Dunfermline set to sign Chris Kane on permanent deal as striker departs St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline set to sign Chris Kane on permanent deal as striker departs St Johnstone

The 29-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan with the Pars.

By Iain Collin
Chris Kane roars with delight after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is set to make his Dunfermline loan deal permanent. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline are poised to complete the capture of Chris Kane on a two-year deal.

The striker will bring to an end 15 years with St Johnstone to make the switch to East End Park.

Kane leaves McDiarmid Park as a celebrated double cup winner and having played almost 250 games with the club.

But, after penning two short-term contracts with Saints this season following past injury troubles, the marksman has now been offered the stability of a longer deal with the Pars.

Dunfermline boss James McPake with striker Chris Kane.
Dunfermline boss James McPake (right) with striker Chris Kane. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

The 29-year-old was a massive success after joining the Fifers on loan in February and will now make that move permanent.

Kane netted five times in ten outings for the Championship outfit after being offered the chance of regular football by manager James McPake.

He had made 15 appearances for Saints earlier in the season, but he was expected to find opportunities hard to come by following the arrival of Craig Levein as boss in November.

With his second short-term contract due to expire in the coming days, Dunfermline made their move following their final game.

They are understood to be close to announcing an agreement.

Pledges future

Kane bagged two goals in the last game of the season as the Pars drew 2-2 with Ayr United.

His form and availability attracted interest from other suitors.

However, with Fifers assistant Dave Mackay a former team-mate at McDiarmid Park, Kane has decided to pledge his future to Dunfermline.

Speaking after the Ayr game about his loan and his future, he said: “I have really enjoyed it. I came to play, I came to prove my fitness and I have done that.

“So, I want to thank the manager, the backroom staff and everyone at Dunfermline for giving me the opportunity.

Chris Kane salutes with his right hand during a game with St Johnstone.
Chris Kane has spent 12 years as a first-team player with St Johnstone. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“I’m out of contract now and we will see what happens in the summer.

“I knew that I was fit because I came back at St Johnstone and started playing a few games.

“Then Craig Levein came in and he wanted to bring fresh faces in but that’s football.

“If they [Saints] want to keep me we will obviously speak about it. I have really enjoyed my time there.

“If I do leave, it will be a sad time but that’s football. Things move on and I might just have to do that.”

