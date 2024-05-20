Dunfermline set to sign Chris Kane on permanent deal as striker departs St Johnstone

Dunfermline are poised to complete the capture of Chris Kane on a two-year deal.

The striker will bring to an end 15 years with St Johnstone to make the switch to East End Park.

Kane leaves McDiarmid Park as a celebrated double cup winner and having played almost 250 games with the club.

But, after penning two short-term contracts with Saints this season following past injury troubles, the marksman has now been offered the stability of a longer deal with the Pars.

The 29-year-old was a massive success after joining the Fifers on loan in February and will now make that move permanent.

Kane netted five times in ten outings for the Championship outfit after being offered the chance of regular football by manager James McPake.

He had made 15 appearances for Saints earlier in the season, but he was expected to find opportunities hard to come by following the arrival of Craig Levein as boss in November.

With his second short-term contract due to expire in the coming days, Dunfermline made their move following their final game.

They are understood to be close to announcing an agreement.

Pledges future

Kane bagged two goals in the last game of the season as the Pars drew 2-2 with Ayr United.

His form and availability attracted interest from other suitors.

However, with Fifers assistant Dave Mackay a former team-mate at McDiarmid Park, Kane has decided to pledge his future to Dunfermline.

Speaking after the Ayr game about his loan and his future, he said: “I have really enjoyed it. I came to play, I came to prove my fitness and I have done that.

“So, I want to thank the manager, the backroom staff and everyone at Dunfermline for giving me the opportunity.

“I’m out of contract now and we will see what happens in the summer.

“I knew that I was fit because I came back at St Johnstone and started playing a few games.

“Then Craig Levein came in and he wanted to bring fresh faces in but that’s football.

“If they [Saints] want to keep me we will obviously speak about it. I have really enjoyed my time there.

“If I do leave, it will be a sad time but that’s football. Things move on and I might just have to do that.”