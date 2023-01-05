Raith Rovers respond to criticism from Hong Kong-based consortium with stinging ‘club values’ rebuttal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have hit back at stinging criticism from prospective buyers Silverbear Capital, while insisting they have received no evidence of the group’s ability to finance any takeover.

The Hong Kong-based consortium, led by businessman Peter Chun, told Courier Sport that negotiations were “on hold” following a meeting on Wednesday morning.

In a candid statement, Silverbear Capital claimed that deals for “a Swiss international player” and a loan from “one of the top clubs in world football” had already been brokered.

Rovers were accused of “a lack of corporate social responsibility by the management”.

That has moved the Kirkcaldy side to issue a firm rebuttal, with particular criticism of Mike Dellios, a member of the group and chief executive of Evro Football Academy.

A Rovers spokesperson told Courier Sport: “The club can confirm that over the past couple of months they have held discussions with Mike Dellios, Gordon Smith and James Carlin regarding the potential sale of both the football club and Stark Park Properties.

“Due to this group feeling the need to make these discussions public we feel as a club we need to respond to ensure everyone connected with Raith Rovers Football Club understands where we are.

“We do not recognise the circumstances described in their statement but note they wish to continue discussions.

“Mr Dellios approached the club and advised he was representing Hong Kong based Silverbear Capital Investors and had the funding required to purchase a controlling interest in Starks Park Properties and Raith Rovers Football Club.

“Raith Rovers Football Club have had as yet no direct discussion with Silverbear Capital Investors nor has the financial guarantee been forthcoming.

“During these discussions it also became evident that Mr Dellios vision was not beholding of our club values nor was his conduct supportive of the standards generally accepted within Scottish Football.”

Proud custodians

The club added: “We do not want to specifically comment on the details given by the group around the offering of players apart from saying that subject to funding being available the manager makes decisions on who to sign and he decided that the players were at best squad players and would not add any value to the current squad.

“These same players have been showcased at other clubs in Scotland and have not been offered contracts.

“As proud custodians of Raith Rovers Football Club, our first and most important responsibility is to protect it and safeguard its long-term future, while upholding the clubs values and conducting our business in a professional manner.

“We will continue to discuss potential investment with other interested parties.”