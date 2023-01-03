Raith Rovers chief on potential domestic and overseas takeover interest and when fans can expect some clarity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is potential interest in the sale of Raith Rovers from the USA and Scotland, according to their chairman.

Steven MacDonald said owner John Sim has been in talks over a potential takeover of the club.

It comes after the club announced it was seeking fresh investment last month.

The Hong Kong-based Silverbear Capital, fronted by former SFA chief Gordon Smith, has been in contact “through a middle-man”.

More news is expected from the club by the end of the working week.

Speaking to Fife Today, MacDonald said that a takeover by the investment firm, led by Peter Chun, would have a “huge impact”.

“It would certainly take away a lot of the rumours and despondency that seems to be around the supporters at the moment,” added the Rovers chairman.

“It would give a tremendous lift to everybody. You know what it’s like, everybody likes to be financially secure.

“The players and the office staff, etc, want to know that their jobs are OK.

“At this moment in time it is difficult financially but we won’t be certainly going bankrupt or anything like that.

Interested parties

“I don’t know if John Sim has spoken directly to Peter about buying the club but Peter’s involved and has expressed an interest through a middle-man.

“John was at the Hamilton Accies game on Monday.

“He is the majority shareholder and he’s possibly keeping his cards a wee bit closer to his chest until he sees if there is a genuine interest coming from Peter.

“We should know by Friday if there is something going to be tabled to John as a shareholding deal or whatever.

“I believe there are another two interested parties.

“There are some Scottish businessmen we are speaking to, to see if we can do something but, again, it’s very early stages.

“And there is a third one from America that John was speaking to.”

MacDonald also told Fife Today that the club would do its best in the interim to limit the impact the off-field matters have on the park.

Cat and mouse

Murray told Courier Sport that he is mainly looking at loans and out-of-contract players at the moment.

The club is already working on a reduced budget compared to last season’s and will do what it can to stump up the funds for players who are identified.

MacDonald added that a takeover by Chun would mean there would be no need to move players on.

“If Peter comes in with an offer to buy the club we definitely won’t be looking to move any of the higher-profile players on,” he said.

“But we just have to wait and see. It’s just cat and mouse at the moment.

“I’m sort of new to the chair. I’m doing my best to cope with this.

“I feel very privileged to be in the position that I’m in.”