Ian Murray and Raith Rovers ‘getting on with it’ ahead of Hamilton amid off-field uncertainty

Ian Murray said his players are focused on the football ahead of their trip to Hamilton.

Recent news about the future of the club has not affected their preparations for Monday’s crucial match, according to the Raith manager.

Raith Rovers are unbeaten in their last three but have failed to win in the Scottish Championship in five.

Accies are bottom of the division and on a run of seven without a win, they have lost their last five.

“In terms of the off-the-field stuff, we’re just getting on with it,” said Murray.

Football focus

“We’re focusing on the game against Hamilton. The players are fully focused on that and what is happening on the pitch.

“That’s the important part for us.”

Murray will be without centre-back Connor O’Riordan after Crewe Alexandra recalled him from his loan.

Tom Lang is a doubt for Monday but Sam Stanton has recovered from a knock.

Lewis Vaughan and Ryan Nolan are back in training after short spells on the sidelines.

The Rovers boss said the search for new players is under way, “mainly loan and out-of-contract players at the moment”.

There could also be movement in the other direction for some on the fringes of the squad.

“There might be a little bit of movement if there are guys who maybe want to get game time,” added Murray.

“We’ll speak to a few of the boys who are uncertain in terms of game time and see what we think is best for everybody.”

Young loanees

Rovers have three players of their own currently out on loan.

Greig Young is due to return from Elgin City soon after starting eight times for Elgin City in League Two and coming off the bench a further six times.

The left-back also made four appearances in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Striker Kieran Mitchell has played in 11 games on loan at Bonnyrigg Rose, scoring twice, and Aaron Arnott has made 10 appearances for Brechin City in the Highland League.

“We have Greig Young who is coming to the end of his loan at the moment,” said Murray.

“So we’ll see how that goes and have a chat with him.

“Aaron Arnott and Kieran Mitchell have got the full season at their teams but we can break that in January.

“But at the moment they’re staying where they are.”