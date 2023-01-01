Ian Murray and Raith Rovers ‘getting on with it’ ahead of Hamilton amid off-field uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray and Raith Rovers ‘getting on with it’ ahead of Hamilton amid off-field uncertainty

By Craig Cairns
January 1 2023, 4.00pm
Ian Murray and his assistant Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray and his assistant Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray said his players are focused on the football ahead of their trip to Hamilton.

Recent news about the future of the club has not affected their preparations for Monday’s crucial match, according to the Raith manager.

Raith Rovers are unbeaten in their last three but have failed to win in the Scottish Championship in five.

Accies are bottom of the division and on a run of seven without a win, they have lost their last five.

Accies boss John Rankin. Image: SNS.

“In terms of the off-the-field stuff, we’re just getting on with it,” said Murray.

Football focus

“We’re focusing on the game against Hamilton. The players are fully focused on that and what is happening on the pitch.

“That’s the important part for us.”

Murray will be without centre-back Connor O’Riordan after Crewe Alexandra recalled him from his loan.

O’Riordan has returned to Crewe. Image: SNS.

Tom Lang is a doubt for Monday but Sam Stanton has recovered from a knock.

Lewis Vaughan and Ryan Nolan are back in training after short spells on the sidelines.

The Rovers boss said the search for new players is under way, “mainly loan and out-of-contract players at the moment”.

There could also be movement in the other direction for some on the fringes of the squad.

“There might be a little bit of movement if there are guys who maybe want to get game time,” added Murray.

“We’ll speak to a few of the boys who are uncertain in terms of game time and see what we think is best for everybody.”

Young loanees

Rovers have three players of their own currently out on loan.

Young featured for Raith in preseaon and the League Cup. Image: Tony Fimister.

Greig Young is due to return from Elgin City soon after starting eight times for Elgin City in League Two and coming off the bench a further six times.

The left-back also made four appearances in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Striker Kieran Mitchell has played in 11 games on loan at Bonnyrigg Rose, scoring twice, and Aaron Arnott has made 10 appearances for Brechin City in the Highland League.

“We have Greig Young who is coming to the end of his loan at the moment,” said Murray.

“So we’ll see how that goes and have a chat with him.

“Aaron Arnott and Kieran Mitchell have got the full season at their teams but we can break that in January.

“But at the moment they’re staying where they are.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
