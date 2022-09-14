Scout Report: How is Raith Rovers teenager Greig Young getting on at Elgin City?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers’ teenage full-back Greig Young was a big part of Elgin City’s recent win and first league clean sheet of the season.

The loanee featured for the Rovers first-team during preseason and in the opening Premier Sports Cup match before his loan move.

That was after a handful of appearances last season.

Last week manager Ian Murray told Courier Sport that he’d declined the requests from a few other young players to go out on loan.

That followed midfielder Aaron Arnott’s move to Brechin City in search of first-team football.

Young was one of those allowed to seek game time elsewhere after left-back Kieran Ngwenya was brought in on loan from Aberdeen.

Courier Sport takes a look at how the 19-year-old has fared since his move to Borough Briggs.

Good footballer

Elgin manager Gavin Price likes his side to play football and this is one of the things that attracted him to Young.

“Greig has come in and he’s a good footballer and will offer good attributes on the (left side) of the park,” said Price not long after the full-back arrived.

He has since started four matches and made another two appearances off the bench.

Young started in the most recent match, a 2-0 over Bonnyrigg Rose.

It was Elgin’s first clean sheet in the league this season and just their second in 12 matches across all competitions – Young also started the other match, a 1-0 win over Dundee United B in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Plenty of experienced heads

Talking him through games from the left side of centre-half until recently was Darryl McHardy, who has since been moved to the left of midfield to accommodate Ross Draper in defence.

McHardy is one of a few options Young could have playing ahead of him, with Chris Antoniazzi, Fin Allen and Rory MacEwan all options.

There will be plenty of experience in the coaching staff for the left-back to sponge off as well.

He will be guided by the likes of Jim Weir, himself a former full-back, and Charlie Charlesworth who has a history of bringing youngsters through at Elgin.

Replacing a stalwart

The Raith loanee was brought to Borough Briggs after captain Euan Spark left to return to Brechin.

Inverness loanee, and fellow teenager, Lewis Nicolson – who has started three times and appeared off the bench once – is Young’s main competition for the left-back spot.