Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Aaron Arnott loan and why he’s said no to other young players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray spoke glowingly about Aaron Arnott after the 18-year-old completed a loan move to Brechin City.

The young midfielder was used off the bench in the Premier Sports Cup versus Stirling Albion before starting at Pittodrie versus Aberdeen.

Since then he has featured just once – a substitute appearance versus Partick Thistle.

With Scott Brown back in midfield and Brad Spencer making his way back – not to mention the other options available in the centre of the park – Arnott was going to find his game time limited.

‘Hungry’ player

“He’s a good player, just because he’s out on loan doesn’t mean we don’t rate him,” said Murray.

“He had a wee injury, so it set him back a bit.

“The guy is a hungry young man who wants to go play football.

“I’ve said it from day one, as long as he’s right for us and we’ve got cover then we’ll let players, the young ones, go on loan.

“I like it from young players because it means they’re not happy sitting about.

Arnott came through the age groups at Fife Elite Football Academy and first signed with Raith as a modern apprentice in 2020.

A year later he signed a full professional contract with the club, scoring his first goal in the semi-final of last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy.

What a feeling scoring my first professional goal, onto the cup final now 🔜👊🏻 https://t.co/kAq4kf5XjA — Aaron Arnott (@Aaronarn0tt) March 3, 2022

In April Arnott signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until 2024.

Another key midfielder to return

With club captain Ross Matthews hopefully not too far away from his return, the midfield options will be bolstered even further.

“Because of Brad coming back, it made it a decision that was easy for us both,” added the Raith manager.

“So we had to find a place that we felt was good for him.”

The Rovers boss also revealed that other young players had approached him about the possibility of going elsewhere for first-team football.

Murray said he can’t afford to risk lacking cover for certain positions.

“I’m really impressed by all our young players that have requested to go out on loan,” he said.,

“There have been a couple of others who have asked me if they can go on loan and the answer has been no because of the situation we are in with players.”