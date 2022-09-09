Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Aaron Arnott loan and why he’s said no to other young players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Aaron Arnott loan and why he’s said no to other young players

By Craig Cairns
September 9 2022, 4.33pm
Aaron Arnot started at Pittodrie.
Aaron Arnot started at Pittodrie.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray spoke glowingly about Aaron Arnott after the 18-year-old completed a loan move to Brechin City.

The young midfielder was used off the bench in the Premier Sports Cup versus Stirling Albion before starting at Pittodrie versus Aberdeen.

Since then he has featured just once – a substitute appearance versus Partick Thistle.

With Scott Brown back in midfield and Brad Spencer making his way back – not to mention the other options available in the centre of the park – Arnott was going to find his game time limited.

‘Hungry’ player

“He’s a good player, just because he’s out on loan doesn’t mean we don’t rate him,” said Murray.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray spoke about 'fine margins'.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.

“He had a wee injury, so it set him back a bit.

“The guy is a hungry young man who wants to go play football.

“I’ve said it from day one, as long as he’s right for us and we’ve got cover then we’ll let players, the young ones, go on loan.

“I like it from young players because it means they’re not happy sitting about.

Arnott came through the age groups at Fife Elite Football Academy and first signed with Raith as a modern apprentice in 2020.

A year later he signed a full professional contract with the club, scoring his first goal in the semi-final of last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy.

In April Arnott signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until 2024.

Another key midfielder to return

With club captain Ross Matthews hopefully not too far away from his return, the midfield options will be bolstered even further.

“Because of Brad coming back, it made it a decision that was easy for us both,” added the Raith manager.

“So we had to find a place that we felt was good for him.”

The Rovers boss also revealed that other young players had approached him about the possibility of going elsewhere for first-team football.

Murray said he can’t afford to risk lacking cover for certain positions.

“I’m really impressed by all our young players that have requested to go out on loan,” he said.,

“There have been a couple of others who have asked me if they can go on loan and the answer has been no because of the situation we are in with players.”

