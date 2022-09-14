LISTEN: The fiddle tune musician Sandy composed for the Queen on her final official visit to Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus musician has recalled the “honour and privilege” of presenting the Queen with the score of a tune he composed for the monarch on her last official visit to Angus.

Sandy Ingram’s strathspey is one of several musical manuscripts which hang on the walls of Royal households.

And the 91-year-old says the Queen’s passing has heightened his sense of pride over special memories of the Angus day almost 20 years ago.

The Queen and Prince Philip visited the county in July 2004.

Historic occasion

They flew in to the RM Condor base of 45 Commando before carrying out a series of engagements.

And at Forfar’s Reid Hall, Angus Strathspey and Reel Society players performed the debut rendition of Queen Elizabeth the Second’s Welcome to Angus.

Sandy, a retired Procurator Fiscal at Forfar Sheriff Court, was introduced to the Queen to hand over the framed score.

“It was a huge honour and a great privilege at the time to be asked by the then Lord Lieutenant Georgiana Osborne to write the tune,” he said.

“We played the tune as the Queen and Prince Philip were being introduced to people from throughout Angus.

“I was then introduced to Her Majesty and presented her with the framed tune.

“I said rather cheekily that I come from Glamis, knowing her fondness for Glamis Castle, and she smiled.

“A photographer caught that moment and I like to tell people she was laughing at one of my jokes!” said Sandy.

“Prince Philip actually asked if they could hear it again, but the tight timetable for their next stop meant we didn’t get to play it for them.”

Holyrood OBE ceremony

It was Sandy’s second introduction to the Queen after being awarded an OBE at Holyrood Palace in 1994.

He was honoured after raising tens of thousands of pounds for charity through his Strathmore Airs and Grace Notes recordings.

Sandy added: “The day of the presentation was very formal and there wasn’t a great deal said then so I didn’t really have the chance to speak about Glamis.

“But it was a wonderful day and I remember (former Scotland rugby captain) Gavin Hastings was in the line-up directly behind me.

“These events of the past few days have been quite emotional.

“When the news of her passing came it gave me quite a jolt.

“She was quite a lady and I know how much affection she had for Glamis.”

Captured Queen’s last Glamis visit

Sandy and wife, Margaret witnessed the final visit to Glamis of the Queen who spent happy times there as a young princess.

The couple are close friends of Mary, Dowager Countess of Strathmore and captured her saying goodbye to the monarch after the private visit in September 2017.

“I have been so fortunate and privileged to play and meet members of the Royal family through my association and friendship with the Strathmore family,” said Sandy.

“So I treasure them very much indeed and that day in 2004 is one of the great highlights.”

Royal roll call of fiddle tunes

Sandy’s other Royal compositions include An Angus Welcome To The Earl and Countess of Forfar.

It received its first airing in July 2019 when Prince Edward and Sophie arrived in town as its first Earl and Countess for 300 years.

He also wrote a tune for King Charles III when he was Duke of Rothesay, and the Duchess of Gloucester.

And back in 2000, Sandy composed Elizabeth, Rose of Glamis in celebration of the late Queen Mother’s 100th birthday.