Ian Murray on unexpected Connor O’Riordan exit and team news ahead of Hamilton

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray wasn’t expecting the news when it came on Wednesday night.

Connor O’Riordan was on his way back to Kirkcaldy for training the next day after some time back home.

At the very least he was expected to play his last match for the club versus Hamilton Accies on Monday.

A number of defensive injuries over the festive period has meant Crewe Alexandra now want to hold on to their towering teenage centre-back.

Thankyou @RaithRovers all the best for the rest of the season💙 https://t.co/uMglQptG58 — Connor O'Riordan (@connor_oriordan) December 29, 2022

“It wasn’t expected from anybody but that’s football, it changes really quickly,” a disappointed Ian Murray told Courier Sport.

“We just to take it on the chin and see what happens in the next few weeks.”

‘See what happens’

O’Riordan has played every minute since arriving at Stark’s Park at the start of August and has been a standout in the division, not just for Rovers.

Following the recent draw with Arbroath he called it the “perfect” loan move.

The loan was initially until January but it was expected that he would return for the rest of the season.

“He’s really enjoyed playing and he’s done really well for us,” added Murray.

“It’s given him loads of experience.

“There is no doubt he will be a miss for us, not just on the park but off it.

“There’s nothing we can do, it wasn’t expected from anybody, but we have to get on with it.”

Other loanees

The Rovers boss is confident he’ll be able to keep his other loan players.

Kieran Ngwenya’s break clause starts on January 3, the day after the Hamilton match and Kyle Connell’s begins on January 10.

“The option is there now, if we want to keep these players then we can,” said Murray.

He added that Jamie MacDonald could be in contention for Monday’s match after he improved over the last few days.

With Robbie Thomson still out injured, a loan remains an option should MacDonald – struggling with a shoulder injury – be ruled out.

“If Jamie’s struggling still then we will have to look at the loan market,” said Murray.

“We’ve asked around, but we want to give Jamie every chance.”

Tom Lang, who has a tight calf, is also a doubt and will be assessed ahead of Monday while Sam Stanton has recovered from the knock he picked up in the 2-2 draw with Morton.

Lewis Vaughan is back in training, as is Ryan Nolan. Ross Matthews remains sidelined.